Russell Wilson's net worth in 2025 is $165 million. In his 13 years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Now he's tasked with turning around the New York Giants, who just signed him as a free agent. Here is a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2025 and how he got to where he is.

What is Russell Wilson's net worth in 2025?: $165 million (estimate)

Wilson saw a lot of success as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. In 2022, he set off for another challenge, leading the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson's net worth in 2025 is about $165 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Wilson could afford to purchase a $25 million mansion in Englewood, Colo.

Wilson was born in Cincinnati but grew up in Richmond, Va. He came from an athletic family as his father played football and baseball at Dartmouth and was a wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers preseason squad in 1980. His brother played football and baseball for the University of Richmond, while his sister played basketball for Stanford.

Wilson attended Collegiate School in Richmond, played football, and was named an all-district, all-region, and all-state player while being awarded the Richmond Times-Dispatch Player of the Year twice. Aside from football, Wilson was also a member of the basketball and baseball teams.

Wilson committed to North Carolina State, where he played from 2008 to 2010, before transferring to Wisconsin to play his final year of eligibility. In his four years of college football with NC State and Wisconsin, Wilson had 109 passing touchdowns, 11,720 passing yards, 1,427 rushing yards, and 23 rushing touchdowns.

He also accumulated numerous individual awards, such as the 2011 Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, 2011 First-team All-Big Ten, and the 2008 ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Russell Wilson enters the NFL

Wilson began training for the 2012 NFL Draft and was selected with the 75th overall pick in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks. He signed his rookie contract worth $2.9 million for two years.

Russell Wilson was named the starting quarterback for their first regular-season game, beating out Matt Flynn and Tavaris Jackson. He played well during his rookie season as he finished the year ranked fourth in the NFL in passer rating (100) and had 3,118 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns, tying Peyton Manning’s record for most touchdowns by a rookie.

The following season, Wilson led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Seattle advanced to Super Bowl XLVIII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

In their Super Bowl clash with the Denver Broncos, Wilson threw for 206 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Seahawks completed a 43-8 rout of the Broncos.

Russell Wilson's accolades and contracts

Wilson just finished his 13th year in the NFL. And in more than a decade, he achieved many accomplishments while setting NFL and Seattle Seahawks records.

Wilson’s achievements include:

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion

10x Pro Bowl

3x Steve Largent Awardee

2017 NFL Passing Touchdowns leader

2015 NFL Passing Rating Leader

2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Most regular-season wins by a quarterback in his first nine seasons with 98

Due to his dominance, Wilson signed two lucrative contract extensions with the Seattle Seahawks. The first one in 2015 was worth $87.6 million for four years. His second one in 2019 was worth $140 million for four years.

According to Spotrac, his career earnings in 13 years in the NFL — including all the signing, restructuring, and performance bonuses — Russell Wilson has earned more than $305 million.

In 2019, Forbes listed Russell Wilson at No. 14 in their Celebrity 100 earnings. That was when he signed his four-year $140 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player.

Russell Wilson is traded to the Broncos

Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/yOI2EcEOtx — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022 Expand Tweet

The Denver Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seahawks ahead of the 2022 season. While his contract from the Seahawks carried over, Russell and the Broncos agreed to a contract extension.

The new deal was a five-year, $242.5 million contract. After a disappointing 2022 season, the Broncos brought in Sean Payton to help Wilson in the 2023 season. However, the Broncos only made marginal improvement to just 8-9 and Payton benched Wilson for the final two games despite the Broncos still in playoff contention.

Following the season, the Broncos released Wilson and made him a free agent. Wilson didn't have to wait long for a new team as the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him for one year and $1.2 million.

Wilson then missed the first six weeks due to injury. The Steelers went 6-5 in his starts. They finished 10-7 overall and earned a Wild Card berth in the NFL Playoffs as a No. 6 seed. They lost to their rival Baltimore Ravens 28-14 in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

After the season, Wilson was again a free agent. The New York Giants signed Wilson to a one-year, $21 million contract with $10.5 million of it guaranteed.

Russell Wilson's baseball career

Aside from football, Wilson is a former professional baseball player. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles of the MLB right after graduating high school but decided to attend NC State for his college education.

In 2010, the Colorado Rockies selected Wilson in the 2010 MLB Draft. He spent time with Class A affiliates, Tri-City Dust Devils, and Asheville Tourists. He eventually informed the Rockies that he would pursue a career in the NFL and would not report for spring training in 2012.

In 2013, he was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Rockies and was eventually traded to the New York Yankees in 2018.

Russell Wilson's other endeavors

Wilson has been a household name in the sports world since his rookie season. So, naturally, numerous brands tapped him to endorse their products. Brands Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Bose, Fanatics, Mercedes-Benz, Nike, Panini, and other companies have partnered with Wilson.

Aside from his endorsements, Wilson and his wife Ciara announced that they joined the Seattle Sounders FC ownership group in 2019. The Sounders won the MLS Cup, giving Wilson an MLS Cup credit to his name as part owner.

There is no doubt that Russell has a few years left of high-level football. Until then, we can all expect his net worth to go up. Was Russell Wilson's net worth in 2025 a surprise?