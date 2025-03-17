Justin Fields's net worth in 2025 is $15 million. The former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is now the starting quarterback for the New York Jets after signing as a free agent. Fields is one of the most promising talents in the NFL. Here is a look at Justin Fields' net worth in 2025.

What is Justin Fields' net worth in 2025?: $15 million (estimate)

Justin Fields' net worth in 2025 is $15 million. This is according to Sportskeeda.

He was chosen with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears originally had the 20th selection but traded in three more picks to get to 11th. With that move, it is visible that the Bears really wanted Fields on their roster.

As said in the beginning, Fields' got to this point both through his NFL salary, which is fairly hefty, and through his plethora of endorsement deals. Still, before we get into how exactly Fields is doing in terms of net worth, it is valuable to examine his path to this position in life.

Born in March of 1999, in Kennesaw, Ga., he first played football for his local high school. During his freshman year, doctors diagnosed Fields with epilepsy, which has not kept him from being the best quarterback he can possibly be.

Justin Fields commits to Georgia

During his high school years, he absolutely dominated, which garnered attention from many schools around the U.S. He had first committed to Penn State, as he was ranked the top recruit by ESPN and second best by Rivals.com and 24/7Sports.com.

However, he changed his mind and decided to stay home, choosing the University of Georgia. In his freshman season, he was playing backup to Jake Fromm. Clearly, the role of backup for anyone did not suit Fields, who went to the SEC Championship Game with Georgia, then announced he will be leaving.

Justin Fields transfers to Ohio State

The transfer was controversial. Under NCAA rules, Fields was supposed to be ineligible to play for a whole season at Ohio State. However, as there was an incident where one baseball player from Georgia used a racial insult towards Fields, the NCAA granted him an exception, and he was ready to play for the Buckeyes right away in 2019.

With the Buckeyes, Fields was an immediate starter and completely turned it over for them. In 14 games in his sophomore season with Ohio State, Fields started all 14, lost only once, and won the Big Ten Championship after winning against Wisconsin.

His second season in Ohio was even better, as his team reached the College Football Playoff National Championship. Before that game, they won all seven games and even beat Clemson, which eliminated Ohio State in the season prior. In the championship game, however, Alabama was too strong. After that, Fields was ready to move to professional play.

Justin Fields is drafted by the Bears

The draft starts soon, so here’s Justin Fields getting drafted 🥲 pic.twitter.com/j98vQKzqll — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) April 27, 2023 Expand Tweet

He did not decide to go for the fourth year in college, thus Fields declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Overall, he was the fourth selected quarterback, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance. Fields was a second-string quarterback for the Bears at the start, playing behind Andy Dalton.

However, Dalton suffered an injury soon, so it was Fields who came in and took over. It was not a great season, for Fields or for the Bears, but the young QB still had some good moments. He finished his season with 12 games, 10 starts, and a 2-8 record, with 1,870 passing yards and 420 rushing yards.

Fields went into the 2022 season as the unquestioned starter and showed improvement as the Bears continued to struggle. Chicago finished 3-14 on the season.

Fields threw for 2,342 yards and ran for 1,143 yards to become just the third QB in NFL history to gain more than 1,000 yards on the ground. This included Fields rushing for an NFL QB-record 178 yards rushing in a game against the Miami Dolphins.

In the 2023 season, Fields threw for 2,562 yards and ran for 657 yards in 13 games. The Bears finished tied for last in their division at 7-10.

Justin Fields is traded to the Steelers

With the Bears owning the rights to the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears have the fortune of having the first overall pick. With consensus top pick quarterback Caleb Williams of USC being available, the Bears decided to move on from Fields.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025, which can become a fourth-round pick if Fields succeeds in Pittsburgh. Fields will be the backup QB for the Steelers after they signed former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson to a one-year contract.

Fields and Wilson competed in training camp for the starting quarterback position, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced at the end of August that Wilson had won the competition.

However, Fields got a chance to start when Wilson was injured to start the season. The Steelers went 4-2 in Fields' starts, but Wilson replaced him as starter when he returned from injury. In his limited playing time, Fields threw for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception.

Following the season, Fields signed with the Jets for two years and $40 million.

Justin Fields' endorsement income

In terms of his off-the-field endorsements, Fields is a very interesting character. In an interview with Front Office Sports, Fields and fellow rookie Kyle Pitts spoke about not even touching their NFL salaries and living off of their endorsement money.

Fields has endorsement deals with Bose, Chipotle, Wonderful Pistachios, and C4 Energy. Then before the 2023 season, Fields signed with Reebok to endorse their shoes.

There is no information on how much these deals are worth, but we know that Fields was on a four-year deal with the Bears worth $18.8 million. That earns him about $4 million per year, on average. As he succeeded with the Steelers, there is no doubt that better contracts and better deals will come for the young quarterback.

Were you at all stunned by Justin Fields' net worth in 2025?