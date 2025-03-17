Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2025 is $200 million. Rodgers is a star NFL quarterback that played most of his career with the Green Bay Packers before spending his past two seasons in New York with the Jets. However, the Jets recently released Rodgers to make him a free agent.

Here is a brief run-through of how the NFL superstar became one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Here is a look at Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2025.



What is Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2025?: $200 million (estimate)



Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2025 is roughly $200 million. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth, among others, but it's worth noting the number should continue to grow, as he's not only making money on the field but entering his hat in the world of hosting game shows.

The Packers’ 24th-overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft signed a five-year entry-level contract amounting to $7.7 million with a signing bonus of $1.5 million, according to Spotrac. Rodgers spent his first three seasons on the sidelines as a backup for the legendary Brett Favre.

Aaron Rodgers takes over for Brett Favre

In his first full season as the Packers starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers recorded 28 passing touchdowns while averaging 252.4 passing yards per game, along with a respectable 93.8 quarterback rating. Green Bay decided to go with Aaron Rodgers as their leading man when they signed him to a six-year, $65 million extension that ran until 2014.

The Packers’ investment turned out to be fruitful. Aaron Rodgers would begin establishing himself as one of the NFL’s finest quarterbacks. In his first three seasons as a starter, Rodgers would already amass one Pro Bowl selection, two playoff appearances, and most importantly, a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Aaron Rodgers signs $110 million extension with Packers

Rodgers’ stellar play would go on for the seasons that followed, and Green Bay would make another long-term play for their guy by signing him to a five-year, $110 million extension in 2013, making him the highest-paid player in the league at the time.

Throughout the duration of that extension, Aaron Rodgers was invited to the Pro Bowl four times and hailed as the Most Valuable Player in 2014.

Prior to the 2018 season, Rodgers would once again break the bank by agreeing to a humongous four-year, $180 million extension that included $103 million in guaranteed money.

Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets

In 2022, Rodgers and the Packers extended his contract three years, for over $150 million, in order for him to stick around in Green Bay. However, only a year later, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. The Jets gave up first-round, second-round, and sixth-round draft choices in 2023, along with a conditional second-rounder in 2024, to acquire Rodger's services.

The Jets immediately went on a spending spree to surround the quarterback with talent, bringing in many familiar faces for Rodgers, such as Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. The team also locked up star defensive player Quinnen Williams to a massive deal. To make room for all the new faces, Rodgers took a pay cut, shedding $35 million off of his deal.

However, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in his first game and missed the rest of the season. Rodgers returned to health in 2024, but the Jets went 5-12, prompting the team to fire head coach Robert Saleh. Rodgers threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

To date, Aaron Rodgers has amassed more than $380 million in career earnings, as per Spotrac. But now that he is expected to be released, we will have to wait and see how things play out in for him.

Aaron Rodgers' earnings through endorsements

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most sought-after personalities when it comes to endorsements. Forbes estimates his earnings to $11 million per year. All of this, obviously, helps to contribute to Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2023.

State Farm has had a working relationship with Rodgers since 2012. The brand’s Discount Double Check series of advertisements featuring the quarterback’s “invisible belt” touchdown celebration has proven to be a massive hit among fans.

The series of commercials’ popularity caused State Farm to produce another venture just last year with the inclusion of reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Patrick Mahomes.

In 2015, Aaron Rodgers signed a multiyear partnership with Adidas. The deal allowed him to wear adidas cleats during NFL games while also helping with the development of the German brand’s apparel.

Aaron Rodgers appeared in a 2018 Bose advertisement highlighting the product’s superior noise-canceling feature. The quarterback has likewise made his mark in the local market by agreeing to a partnership with Prevea Healthcare, although the parties ended their partnership in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers becomes part owner of the Bucks

While not falling under the endorsement category, Aaron Rodgers has increased his net worth with his involvement in another business venture.

In 2018, he became a limited partner of a Milwaukee Bucks ownership group, thus becoming the first active NFL player in history to own a stake in an NBA franchise. His ties to the Bucks also led Rodgers to rumored girlfriend Mallory Edens, who is the daughter of the Bucks' majority owner, Wes Edens.

Given that he's nearing the end of his playing days, one has to wonder just how much money he can still make during his NFL career. However, Rodgers clearly has crossover appeal, meaning Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2025 might not even be close to what he'll end up with after his playing career is over.