Mason Rudolph's net worth in 2025 is $3.5 million. Rudolph is a free-agent quarterback who quickly shot up the depth chart for the Pittsburgh Steelers and earned the role of starting quarterback in the 2023 season. Rudolph began the season as the third option behind second-year player Kenny Pickett and former second-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

After an injury from Pickett and a terrible run of games from Trubisky. This included an uninspiring relief performance against the Arizona Cardinals, a terrible game started against the New England Patriots and another loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Rudolph then stepped in, won the last three games, and helped guide the Steelers to the playoffs.

The former Oklahoma State quarterback has taken a roundabout journey to this location. Let's take a look at Mason Rudolph's net worth in 2025.

What is Mason Rudolph's net worth in 2025?: $3.5 million (estimate)

Mason Rudolph's net worth in 2024 is $3.5 million. This is according to Sportskeeda. This is proof that even for players who aren't superstars, life in the NFL is pretty good.

Rudolph's career earnings are just more than $13 million. While he has no notable endorsements, that could all change if he remains the starter for the Steelers in 2025.

Mason Rudolph's college career

Mason Rudolph spent four years at Oklahoma State and three years as a full-time starter. Across his entire career, he was 32-10. He is the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, attempts, and completions.

He led Oklahoma State to three straight 10-3 seasons as their full-time starter and a bit of a resurgence on the national scene. Rudolph is a big, strong quarterback who displayed impressive touch and strength both in the pocket and throwing the deep ball. Rudolph's favorite deep target, James Washington, went to the Steelers a round earlier than him, too.

Mason Rudolph is drafted by the Steelers

Rudolph was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft to be the backup and then the replacement to Ben Roethlisberger. He sat in the wings for several years, and Roethlisberger finished out his time in the NFL.

Rudolph had a couple of shots at the starter role thanks to injuries and the first couple of years of the Steelers' quarterback search, and the results were mixed. His 10 games starting before 2024 finished 5-4-1.

Most of the games he started and played were in the 2019 season when the Steelers were ravaged by injury. The biggest moment that happened in Rudolph's career before this year was his infamous spat with Myles Garrett, the defensive end for the rival Cleveland Browns. The incident involved Rudolph swinging his helmet at Garrett.

Rudolph's rookie deal ran out at the end of 2022, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year contract for $1 million.

The Steelers' season did not end the way they wanted it to with a loss in the first round to the Buffalo Bills. Rudolph had a solid game with two touchdown passes to help the Steelers get back in the game, but he also had a critical interception at the goal line while the Steelers were falling behind 21-0.

Mason Rudolph leaves, then returns to Steelers

Following 2023, Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans to be a veteran backup to Will Levis. Levis missed five games in 2024 due to injury, and Rudolph went 1-4 as a starter.

Rudolph recently signed a two-year deal, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers, who are looking for a starting quarterback with Russell Wilson a free agent and Justin Fields signing with the New York Jets. Rudolph is currently the Steelers' starter, but they have been linked to free-agent Aaron Rodgers and also could select a QB of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, was Mason Rudolph's net worth in 2025 a surprise?