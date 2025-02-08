Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The 28-year-old, who is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has been in the league since 2018 . His athletic success has allowed Josh Allen to build up his net worth to $70 million in 2025.

Allen was just named NFL MVP for the first time and is the offensive leader of a Bills team that just clinched its fifth-consecutive AFC East title. Allen also recently got engaged to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Here is a look into Josh Allen's net worth in 2025.

What is Josh Allen's net worth in 2025?: $70 million (estimate)

Josh Allen's net worth in 2025 is $70 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth. Obviously, the majority of that money comes from his NFL contract, but Allen is also a fairly popular player. The Bills quarterback does a lot of endorsements and stays active outside of his NFL paycheck.

Josh Allen was born in 1996, in Firebaugh, Calif. Interestingly enough, he was actually born and raised on a huge cotton farm, just outside Fresno, Calif.

Since it was a fairly small city, Allen started looking for interests outside of Firebaugh, choosing to spend most of his free time in Fresno, watching their football games. He even attended their football camps but without much luck.

Josh Allen's college record

Even though Allen was a standout high school player, he garnered no attention from schools in the nation. Before he graduated high school, he got no scholarship offers, mostly due to the fact that he decided not to concentrate on one sport.

He played baseball, basketball, football, worked on the farm with his parents, and helped his mother with a restaurant where she was working. Unfortunately for Allen, that all meant that he had to settle for Reedley College, a local junior college where his football path continued.

After a season at Reedley, he transferred to the only school that offered him a scholarship at the time – the University of Wyoming. Unfortunately, misfortune struck him in just his second game for the Cowboys as a broken collarbone kept him off the field for the rest of the season.

In his second season with the Cowboys, Allen was playing so well that he even contemplated declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft but decided to remain at Wyoming one more year. After his final season, he declared for the draft, and it was time to prove his worth in the NFL.

Josh Allen is drafted seventh overall by the Bills

The Buffalo Bills selected Josh Allen seventh overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had two other quarterbacks as competition until the Bills traded one to the then-Oakland Raiders. Still, the Bills were not ready to give the reins of the offense to Allen just yet, so he was a backup to Nathan Peterman.

That only lasted for one week, as Allen captured a spot as starting quarterback in Week 2. His first season was not too bad, individually, with a 5-6 record as a starter and one minor elbow injury that set him back. The Bills could not recover from missing Allen, so the record of the team was 6-10 overall.

As a full-time starter, Josh Allen has led the Bills to six-straight playoff seasons with at least 10 wins each year. The Bills have won five-straight AFC East titles, but unfortunately, they could not get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.

The closest they could get was an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game following the 2020 season. In fact, the Chiefs have knocked the Bills out of the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including a 32-29 loss in the 2025 AFC Championship Game.

Josh Allen's individual achievements

Allen has received plenty of individual accolades. He was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2020 and 2022 seasons as well as Second Team All-Pro in 2020. Allen didn't play the Pro Bowl in 2023 due to injury. Also, Allen was named the cover athlete for the Madden 24 video game.

In terms of him specifically, Allen has not been shy in the endorsements field. He has a contract with Nike and is one of the biggest brand ambassadors for the New Era Cap Company.

Other than that, he has done promotional work for various companies, such as Hyundai, Microsoft, and various golf-related businesses. Most interestingly of all, he actually has his own cereal, called Josh's Jaqs.

Josh Allen's NFL earnings

Through his first six seasons, Josh Allen earned just over $113 million. His future earnings potential is huge. In 2021, Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract with $150 million of it guaranteed.

In March 2023, the Bills restructured Josh Allen's contract just as the extension was kicking in. However, he did not lose any money in the restructuring. Allen's contract also included a $1.5 million bonus for winning MVP, which kicked in, in February 2025 after his narrow voting edge over the Baltimore Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

With his big contract, his MVP, and his exposure as the cover athlete on Madden 24, Allen's net worth should continue to climb for years to come. Were you at all stunned at Josh Allen's net worth in 2025?