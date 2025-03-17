Zach Wilson's net worth in 2025 is $10 million. Wilson is a quarterback with the Miami Dolphins after recently agreeing to a contract as a free agent. He spent the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos. Here is a look at Zach Wilson's net worth in 2025.

What is Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2025?: $10 million (estimate)

Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $10 million. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Zachary Kapono Wilson was born on Aug. 3, 1999, in Draper, Utah. His parents are Michael and Lisa Wilson, and he has three brothers and two sisters. He is part Hawaiian on his father’s side. Wilson was also diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as a child, and it is a trait that runs in his family.

During his high school years, he played as a quarterback for Corner Canyon High School. In his senior year, he had 24 touchdowns on 2,986 passing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns on 752 rushing yards.

The offers came rushing in from colleges like Syracuse, Minnesota, California, and Oregon State. Despite that, no offer piqued the interest of Wilson more than the one made by Brigham Young University.

Zach Wilson's career at BYU

Zach Wilson played as a true freshman for the BYU Cougars during the 2018 season. He made his first career start in their game against Hawaii, wherein he made history as the youngest quarterback to start a game for BYU at the age of 19 years and 22 months.

He finished his freshman year with 120 completions in 182 attempts for 1,578 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also made two rushing touchdowns in 75 attempts and 221 rushing yards.

In his third year, Wilson started in 12 games where he completed 247 out of 336 passes for a 73.5 completion rate — breaking the school record set by Steve Young. He also scored 33 touchdowns on 3,692 passing yards while rushing for 255 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Zach Wilson finished his collegiate career with 30 total games played and 28 starts. He passed for 7,652 yards on 566 completions with only 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 642 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

Zach Wilson is drafted by the Jets

He entered the draft as one of the top prospects at the quarterback position. The New York Jets took Zach Wilson with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. On July 29, 2021, he signed a four-year $35.1 million deal with the Jets, including a $22.9 million signing bonus.

In his NFL debut season, the New York Jets had a record of 3-10 in the 13 games that Zach Wilson started. He missed four games due to injury. The 22-year-old quarterback also finished the season with 213 completions in 383 attempts for 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 185 yards and scored four touchdowns.

His second season got off to a bad start when Wilson injured his knee in the preseason and missed the first three games of the regular season. After he returned, Wilson and the Jets offense struggled, which led to the Jets benching Wilson for a total of five games as they finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

Wilson's erratic play led the Jets to trade for Aaron Rodgers prior to the 2023 season and then trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos despite Rodgers being 40 years old and recovering from a serious injury. However, the Broncos also drafted quarterback Bo Nix out of the University of Oregon, and Nix won the starting job, and so Wilson never played in 2024.

Following the trade, the Broncos denied the 2025 option in Wilson's contract, making him a free agent following the 2024 season, so 2024 will be a critical season for Wilson after agreeing to a contract with the Miami Dolphins to be a backup quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa, who has dealt with numerous injuries.

Zach Wilson's endorsements

As for his endorsements, Zach Wilson signed with Nike and Chipotle even before the Jets picked him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This is pretty cool 🙌 I just got my own bowl on the @ChipotleTweets app. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/06zvKPR6iw — Zachary Wilson (@ZachWilson) April 20, 2021 Expand Tweet

He also has deals with brands like Bose, Traeger Grills, and Aptive Environmental. Due to his status, it is no surprise that he will eventually sign with more brands in the near future. Nevertheless, did Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2025 surprise you?