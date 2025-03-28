Taylor Jenkins' net worth in 2025 is $5 million. Jenkins is the former head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies after they shockingly fired him with just nine games remaining in the 2024-25 season. As a coach, he also led the Austin Toros to an NBA D-League championship. Here is a closer look at Taylor Jenkins' net worth in 2025.

What is Taylor Jenkins' net worth in 2025?: $5 million (estimate)

Taylor Jenkins' net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Taylor Jenkins was born on Sept. 12, 1984. in Dallas. He attended St. Mark's School of Texas. Here, he kickstarted his amateur basketball career.

Jenkins served as the captain of the school's basketball team despite being an undersized 6-foot-3 forward. In 2003, Jenkins led the team to an appearance in the conference championship game. However, they suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss.

After graduating from high school, Jenkins opted not to play college basketball. However, he attended the University of Pennsylvania. Here, Jenkins earned a bachelor's degree in economics, majoring in management and minoring in psychology.

Taylor Jenkins becomes assistant coach in the NBA D-League

Despite not playing college basketball, Jenkins still had a passion for the game. After completing his college education, Jenkins interned for the San Antonio Spurs' basketball operations.

After showcasing his knowledge of the game, Jenkins was able to become an assistant coach for the Spurs' D-League affiliate, the Austin Toros. With Jenkins serving as an assistant coach, the Toros compiled a 119-81 record across four seasons. In 2012, Jenkins helped the Toros win the NBA D-League championship.

Taylor Jenkins becomes head coach of the Austin Toros

Fresh from winning the NBA D-League title, Jenkins was promoted to the position of head coach for the Austin Toros. It is unknown how much Jenkins exactly got from the stint. However, the salaries of D-League coaches were all paid under six figures back in the day.

With Jenkins at the helm, the Toros went 27-23 in the regular season, good enough to finish second in the Central Division. The Toros would defeat the Bakersfield Jam in the quarterfinals via a two-game sweep. However, Jenkins failed to guide the Toros to a successful title defense after the Santa Cruz Warriors swept the Austin Toros in the semifinals.

Taylor Jenkins becomes an NBA assistant coach

After his head-coaching stint with the Austin Toros, Jenkins was hired by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013 as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer. With the Hawks, Jenkins helped the team make four-consecutive playoff appearances in a span of five seasons.

These included a deep playoff run in 2015 that saw the Hawks make it all the way to the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals before bowing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers via a sweep.

After serving the Atlanta Hawks as an assistant coach, Jenkins would join the coaching staff of the Milwaukee Bucks, keeping his coaching team-up with Budenholzer alive.

In his first season in Milwaukee, Jenkins helped guide the franchise to a 60-22 record, which topped the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, the Bucks went as deep as the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Taylor Jenkins becomes Grizzlies head coach

With the Grizzlies looking for answers to return to postseason play, the team decided to hire the services of Jenkins in 2019. Unfortunately, details of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.

In his first season as head coach of the Grizzlies, the team posted a losing 34-39 record. However, the Grizzlies managed to qualify for the first ever Play-In Tournament held inside the NBA Bubble. However, Jenkins and the Grizzlies failed to surpass the Portland Trail Blazers in the first ever Play-In Tournament contest, ultimately ending their playoff hopes.

In the following season under Jenkins' watch, the Grizzlies improved to 38-34. Furthermore, they managed to make a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament. But during the playoffs, the Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz in five games.

During the 2021-22 season, the Grizzlies had their best year with Jenkins manning the sidelines. the Grizzlies posted a 56-26 record to clinch the second seed in the Western Conference.

Furthermore, they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, which marked their first playoff series win since 2015. However, the Grizzlies fell to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Taylor Jenkins' contract extension with the Grizzlies

A well-deserved contract extension for Coach Taylor Jenkins. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 13, 2022 Expand Tweet

After the 2022 season, Jenkins was rewarded with a multiyear contract extension. The deal pays Jenkins an annual paycheck of $2.5 million. Since signing the extension, Jenkins replicated his previous season's feat by clinching the second seed in the Western Conference for the second straight season with a 51-31 record.

However, with controversies surrounding Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, in the 2023 Playoffs, the Grizzlies fell to the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round in six games.

With Morant missing all but nine games due to a suspension and injuries, the Grizzlies floundered in 2023-24 to 27-55, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since Jenkins' first season as coach.

The Grizzlies are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth-best record in the West in the 2024-25 season. However, they fired Jenkins after the team went 1-4 on their latest road trip.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Taylor Jenkins' net worth in 2025?