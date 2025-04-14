Chauncey Billups' net worth in 2025 is $35 million. Billups is a basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before his coaching days, Billups was also a former NBA player. As a player, he is a five-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA player, an NBA champion, and a Finals MVP. Here's a closer look at Chauncey Billups' net worth in 2025 after Billups just signed a contract extension with the Blazers.

Chauncey Billups' net worth in 2025 is $35 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Chauncey Billups was born on Sept. 25, 1976, in Denver. He attended George Washington High School, where Billups kick-started his amateur basketball career. Here, he was honored as Mr. Colorado Basketball thrice and was a McDonald's All-American.

After graduating from high school, Billups decided to commit to the University of Colorado. In two seasons, Billups averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 38 percent from the 3-point line. For his efforts, Billups was part of the First team All-Big 12 and was a consensus second team All-American.

Chauncey Billups is drafted by the Celtics

After two years of college basketball, Billups opted to declare for the 1997 NBA Draft. On draft night, Billups was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Boston Celtics. Shortly after, as per Spotrac, the 6-foot-3 guard signed with the Celtics on a three-year rookie deal worth $8.22 million.

In his first 51 games with the Celtics, Billups put up decent numbers of 11.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per outing.

In the middle of his rookie season, the Celtics traded Billups to the Toronto Raptors along with Dee Brown, Roy Rogers and John Thomas in exchange for Kenny Anderson, Popeye Jones and Zan Tabak. For the rest of the season, Billups averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Chauncey Billups is traded to the Nuggets

Before the start of the 1998-99 season, Billups found himself on the move once again. The first-round draft pick was part of a three-team trade involving the Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Landing in his hometown of Denver, Billups quickly made his presence felt. In his first full season, Billups averaged 13.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Billups played for the Nuggets until midway through the 1999-2000 season. Around this time, Billups was sent to the Orlando Magic. But due to an injured shoulder, the 6-3 guard never suited up for the Magic and missed the rest of the season.

Chauncey Billups signs with the Timberwolves

After a disappointing season, Billups decided to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year contract worth $4.73 million. Initially serving as a backup guard in the Timberwolves' rotation, Billups had a breakout 2001-02 season.

In his second season in Minnesota, Billups registered 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing, while shooting 39 percent from deep.

Chauncey Billups signs with the Pistons

Chauncey Billups ends 17-year career having played for 8 teams. "Mr. Big Shot" won 2004 NBA Finals MVP with Pistons. pic.twitter.com/PzuwcN3tDw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2014 Expand Tweet

Fresh off a stellar season with Minnesota, Billups emerged as a free-agent target for the Detroit Pistons, who were looking for someone to fill the point guard position. The first-round pick signed a lucrative six-year deal worth $34 million to join the Pistons.

In 2004, Billups played an instrumental role in leading the Pistons to their first NBA championship. In the postseason, Billups averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. For his efforts, Billups was named NBA Finals MVP.

After winning his first and only NBA championship, Billups earned his first All-Star Game appearance in the 2005-06 season. Furthermore, he also earned his first All-NBA team selection later that year. Billups finished the season with averages of 18.5 points, 8.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from deep.

In 2007, after a second-straight All-Star season, Billups inked a five-year year deal worth $60 million to rejoin the Pistons. The 2007-08 season saw Billups average 17.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. However, it would also be the final season for Billups' first stint in Detroit.

Chauncey Billups returns to the Nuggets

Still recovering from a hamstring injury that Billups suffered in the 2008 playoffs, the Pistons decided to ship Billups back to his home city of Denver in a blockbuster trade that also featured Allen Iverson.

With the Nuggets, Billups continued to display All-Star form. In the 2009-2010 season, Billups averaged a career-best 19.5 points to go along with 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets traded away the NBA champion to the New York Knicks as part of the blockbuster three-team trade that featured All-Star Carmelo Anthony in the middle of the 2010-11 season. After a brief stint in New York, Billups was waived via amnesty. The move paved the way for the Los Angeles Clippers to pick the five-time All-Star off waivers.

As part of the Lob City era, Billups registered 15.0 points and 4.0 assists per game in his first season as a Clipper. Before the 2012-13 season, Billups signed a one-year contract extension, worth $4.2 million to rejoin the team.

For Billups' curtain season, he joined the Detroit Pistons by signing a two-year deal worth $5 million. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 assists per game to conclude his lengthy NBA career.

Chauncey Billups becomes assistant coach with the Clippers

Six years after hanging up his basketball sneakers, Billups returned to the Clippers organization after he was brought in as an assistant coach by Tyronn Lue. During the 2020-2021 season, the Clippers went as deep as the Western Conference Finals before falling short against the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Chauncey Billups named Trail Blazers head coach

After his assistant-coaching stint, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to hire the NBA champion. As a result, Billups signed a five-year contract to coach the team. No wonder that Billups is trying to sell his mansion in Colorado.

Thus far, the Blazers posted a 27-55 win-loss record in Billups' first coaching season before tallying another losing season in the following year with a 33-49 record.

With Damian Lillard officially leaving the Blazers for the Bucks prior to the 2023-24 season, Billups faced a daunting task in guiding the Blazers' rebuilding chapter. The team finished last in the Western Conference at 21-61.

However in 2024-25, the Blazers significantly improved, especially in the second half. The Blazers finished tied for the 11th-best record in the loaded Western Conference with a 36-46 record. That was enough for the Blazers to commit to Billups for the future and sign him to an extension through the 2027-28 season.

Now it is up to Billups to continue to develop young players like Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingan. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Chauncey Billups' net worth in 2025?