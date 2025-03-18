Daniel Jones' net worth in 2025 is $40 million. Jones was a quarterback for the New York Giants for six seasons but is now with the Indianapolis Colts. Here is a look at Daniel Jones' net worth in 2025.

What is Daniel Jones' net worth in 2025?: $40 million (estimate)

Daniel Jones' net worth is around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Daniel Jones was born in Charlotte, N.C., in May of 1997. At Charlotte Latin School, Jones was impressive, throwing for 6,997 passing yards and 98 touchdowns, but he was not recruited. Jones committed to Princeton at first, but Duke offered a walk-on spot, and Jones took it.

Daniel Jones' college career at Duke

With this kind of start, it was very tough to believe Daniel Jones would be considered a potential NFL player, but it was all about to change during his years at Duke. Playing for an FBS team was vital, even if he spent the first year redshirting. However, after an injury to the starting QB in his sophomore season at Duke, Jones took over and held that starting spot for three years.

Overall, Daniel Jones played three bowl games for the Blue Devils, and he won MVP in all three of them. While his record as a starter was not overly impressive, with his best season ending with a record of 7-6, Jones was still doing great. Merely getting Duke to a series of bowl games was and is impressive.

At draft time, Jones' stock shot up. The Giants had an aging Eli Manning, a true legend of the city and sport, but they were looking for a backup and had the sixth pick. Thus, it was a clear pick for the New York franchise to make.

Despite a lot of criticism from draft experts who thought the Giants should have selected Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, the Giants brought Jones to the Big Apple.

Daniel Jones' first years with the Giants

Daniel Jones was seemingly ready to contribute from the get-go, but he was a backup at first. Three weeks into the season, however, it was time for Manning to slowly ride off into the sunset while Jones was the starter. It was not ideal, as the Giants were very bad in his first three years.

Jones showed some potential, but he did not show enough for the organization to exercise his option for the fifth year on his rookie deal. Jones clearly took that as motivation. After three losing years in a row, Jones led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and their first playoff berth since 2016.

Jones then put forth a terrific performance in the playoffs against the Minnesota Vikings, going on the road and putting forth one of the best performances of his career in a victory. While the Divisional Round showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles didn't go well at all, this was still a major step forward for Jones.

Daniel Jones signs contract extension with Giants

BREAKING: Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to four-year extension worth $160M. (via @MikeGarafolo, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/Zct3ssIkj5 — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2023 Expand Tweet

That step forward helped result in a massive new contract. After reports surfaced suggesting Jones wanted over $45 million annually, Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal that also has $35 million more available in incentives.

The contract includes $82 million in guaranteed money, so Danny Dimes truly became Danny Dollars with this whopper of a contract. This will only help his net worth grow and grow moving forward.

Unfortunately, his first season following the big extension didn't go as planned as Jones struggled when he was on the field as the Giants went 1-5 in his starts. However, things went from bad to worse when Jones tore the ACL in his right knee and was out for the rest of the season.

Jones returned for the start of the 2024 season to start for the Giants. However, the team went 2-8 in his starts, and the Giants granted Jones his request to be released on Nov. 22 after they had benched Jones earlier in the week due to the Giants being last in the NFL in scoring. Jones eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings to back up Sam Darnold but never played for them.

Following the season, Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts for one year, $14 million. He will be veteran competition for the starting job with Anthony Richardson.

As of right now, Daniel Jones has sponsorship deals with many companies. According to OSDB, his biggest partnerships are with Verizon, Nike, Bose, Citibank, and Visa.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Daniel Jones' net worth in 2025?