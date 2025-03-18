Andy Dalton's net worth in 2025 is $50 million. The former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback is now in a late-career backup role with the Carolina Panthers as a mentor for Bryce Young, but that doesn't mean he can't get thrust into action at any time. Here is a look at Andy Dalton's net worth in 2025.

What is Andy Dalton's net worth in 2025?: $50 million (estimate)

While Dalton isn't the gunslinger he once was, his leadership qualities are second to none. He has backed up Dak Prescott, Justin Fields and now Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Andy Dalton's net worth in 2025 sits at about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Andy Dalton was born on Oct. 29, 1987, in Katy, Texas. He played on the Katy High School Tigers and was a starter for one season. He threw for 2,877 yards with 42 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Dalton was the Greater Houston Area offensive player of the year. After his high school career, Dalton committed to TCU.

Andy Dalton's college career

Dalton redshirted during his first year at TCU but took on the starting role in his redshirt freshman season, leading the Horned Frogs to an 8-5 record and a 2007 Texas Bowl win. His stats weren't exceptional, but Dalton was on the way to a successful college career.

Over his next three seasons, Dalton guided TCU to a 34-3 record and accumulated 10,314 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also added 1,611 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns.

Dalton's best season came in 2010 when the team went 13-0 and finished 2nd in the AP Poll. The only team that finished higher was the Auburn Tigers, who won the BCS National Championship. Dalton finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Andy Dalton's early professional career

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Dalton with the 35th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The team and Dalton agreed to a four-year, $5.21 million rookie contract. Dalton had a successful rookie season as the starter, advancing to the playoffs and earning numerous accolades along the way.

He became one of five rookie quarterbacks with over 3,000 passing yards and at least 20 touchdown passes. The list included Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Charlie Conerly and Cam Newton, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011. Dalton finished second.

Dalton was the starter in Cincinnati for nine seasons and made the playoffs four-straight years to begin his career. He was 0-4 in those games, however, never getting the Bengals over the hump with a playoff win.

After his entry-level deal expired, Dalton signed a six-year contract with the Bengals. The contract netted him $96 million.

His last season in Cincinnati came in 2019, when the team went 2-11 with him as the starter, setting the Bengals up to select current franchise quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

Andy Dalton becomes a backup

Cowboys signing QB Andy Dalton to one-year deal. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/msq6AagLGW — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2020 Expand Tweet

With the writing on the wall for Dalton in Cincinnati, the Dallas Cowboys signed the native Texan to a one-year, $3 million contract to backup Dak Prescott. The move paid off, as a Prescott injury forced Dalton into 11 games for the Cowboys. His performance was good enough to get another starting job the following season.

The Chicago Bears signed Dalton to a one-year contract worth $10 million. After starting the first two games of the 2021 season, Dalton injured his knee and relinquished the starting job to Justin Fields.

Dalton was again signed to be a backup with the New Orleans Saints in 2022, but after an injury to Jameis Winston became the starter for the rest of the season. He posted 2,871 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 14 games played.

Dalton opted to stay in the NFC South in 2023, signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Panthers. He was initially named the starter for Carolina, but the team announced shortly after the preseason that rookie Bryce Young would instead take the role.

Both the Panthers and Dalton are happy with his role as Dalton recently re-signed with the Panthers for two more seasons for a total of $8 million. Nevertheless, was Andy Dalton's net worth in 2025 a surprise?