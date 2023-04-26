A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Game 5 was for the Boston Celtics to lose, and they indeed wasted that golden opportunity to close out their series against the Atlanta Hawks at home, as they let Trae Young and company escape TD Garden with a series-extending 119-117 win Tuesday night. The social media blame game for the Celtics’ loss has already started on Twitter, with many Boston and NBA fans directing their ire mostly on Celtics guard Marcus Smart for his disastrous play in the fourth quarter.

There was perhaps no worse play for Marcus Smart in Game 5 than his crucial foul on Trae Young with under 20 seconds in regulation with with the Celtics ahead by the slimmest of margins, 115-114. Smart tied to steal the ball from Young near the halfcourt line but was instead called for a foul, giving the Hawks guard a trip to the free-throw line. Young would capitalize on those freebies, as he went 2-for-2 to give Atlanta the lead. He would later ice the game up with a cold-blooded 3-pointer.

“Has there ever been a more ironically-named player than Marcus Smart?,” tweeted @JADubin5.

“Celtics fans are blaming Joe Mazzulla for that collapse. Just have to say that Marcus Smart kept the Hawks within range with his multiple turnovers in the clutch. Trae Young also had plenty of space to maneuver offensively. Lazy defense from Boston when it mattered,” said @myguyknowsaguy.

One @eng_kory did not hold back about Smart: “Marcus Smart completely lost his mind in the final three minutes of that game. Moving Pick. Foul on Young. Inexcusable choke.”

Some more reactions to Marcus Smart’s play in Game 5:

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart were so bad in the final five minutes of that loss for the Celtics. Good effort by the Hawks on defense, but these back-to-back turnovers were sloppy and avoidable. pic.twitter.com/YSB3AViV5Y — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 26, 2023

MARCUS SMART DISASTER CLASS BRO IS SELLIN HARD pic.twitter.com/ssP86Hmrv6 — @donttradejaylen (@donttradejaylen) April 26, 2023

Marcus smart when it comes to selling the game pic.twitter.com/ckn1Y0QSe0 — chris💫 (@insrtd) April 26, 2023

Marcus Smart “winning plays” in crunch time tonight:

1 moving screen

2 flops

1 pointless foul pic.twitter.com/3nsvq5UDus — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 26, 2023

Marcus Smart can atone for all his errors in Game 5 when the series goes back to Atlanta for another shot for the Celtics to eliminate the Hawks.