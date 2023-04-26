Trae Young called game. The Atlanta Hawks’ diminutive point guard made the biggest play of the night to steal Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on their own home floor.

Young pulled up just a few steps off the logo to put his Hawks up with just over a second left in the game:

With their season hanging in the balance, Trae Young seized the moment for the Hawks.