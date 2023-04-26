ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Trae Young called game. The Atlanta Hawks’ diminutive point guard made the biggest play of the night to steal Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on their own home floor.

Young pulled up just a few steps off the logo to put his Hawks up with just over a second left in the game:

TRAE YOUNG CLUTCH 3-POINTER 😱 Trae gives the Hawks the lead with 1.8 seconds remaining ❄️ pic.twitter.com/49fIO4WP8E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

With their season hanging in the balance, Trae Young seized the moment for the Hawks.