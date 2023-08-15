BTS star RM took to WeVerse live stream to update fans on their return amid the group hiatus.

During the live stream, the BTS star shares a heartfelt letter and song from an Army (a fan group for BTS) member. The focus? The much-anticipated return of the band in 2025, a date eagerly awaited following the fulfillment of mandatory military service by all seven members in South Korea.

RM also revealed that fellow member Suga also expressed his gratitude for Armies who remain patient for the group's reunion in 2025. RM echoed these sentiments:

“I definitely feel that… And what I’m thinking right now is, these days, when I’m doing my solo projects, is, this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY.”

While usually seen as a group, the BTS star acknowledged their personal journeys as a path toward their ultimate goal; to unite in 2025.

BTS RM also expressed his gratitude to fans for their constant backing and affection, stressing that he and his fellow members hold this feeling in common. “When I face this kind of love, I feel like it’s irresistible, and that’s what makes me go through all those trials and hardships and shit happening in life.”

The group officially announced their hiatus in 2022, during which time two members, Jin and J-Hope, commenced their mandatory military service. Suga also recently began the enlistment process. Despite the hiatus, the members have been actively pursuing various projects. V has recently introduced his solo era with two new tracks, “Rainy Days” and “Love Me Again,” which will be included in his debut solo album “Layover,” scheduled for release on September 8th.