Disney has released the full schedule of its upcoming D23 fan event this year, and true to what it promised at CES, it is huge.

The entertainment giant said that it would break new ground for its biennial fan convention this year. And for the first time, it will also stream parts of it on Disney+. D23 is also expanding to international markets.

However, the newly released schedule for the Aug. 9 to 11 event seems to have twice as many events as there have been in the last few years.

D23 2024

Some of the highlights at the Anaheim Convention Center are interactive experiences which include a new Avatar pavilion, a walkthrough experience of Marvel's Time Variance Authority (TVA), two other pavilions this time that of Parks Imagineering and Disney+, photo ops with the casts of Percy Jackson and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a demo of Lucasfilm's ILM Stagecraftä technology and so much more.

This year, there's a new addition of the Honda Center. Disney said that it “will be home to three nights of marquee showcases — Disney Entertainment, Disney Experiences, and Disney Legends — allowing us to bring bigger shows with more magic to the biggest audience of Disney fans in the world,” according to Deadline.

Among the highlights are Disney Entertainment Showcase on Aug. 9, Friday, 7 pm where it will offer “a star-studded… exclusive look at the movies, series, and shows fans love, and a glimpse into what to look forward to from Disney’s film studios, television and streaming services, live stage shows on Broadway, and beyond.”

There will also be surprise announcements and special guests, as well as musical performances and exclusive new content that will be released on the big screen, streaming and on stage. In past years, these included announcements from Marvel, the Star Wars universe and James Cameron's Avatar franchise.

The next day, Saturday, 7 pm, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro will present the last projects currently in development for Disney Parks and experiences around the world.

On Sunday, 5 pm, Ryan Seacrest will host the induction ceremony for this year's class of Disney Legends. For 2024, the roster includes Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rodhe and John Williams.

You're watching… Disney+

This year, D23 will start to feature Disney+ integration. This means some of the presentations will be streamed live on the platform, as well as musical performances and special content presentations.

The Premiere Stage will feature upcoming Disney+ programs from Marvel Animation, including first looks for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, as well as future seasons of What If…? X-Men '97 and more. There's also the 30th anniversary celebration of the Toy Story franchise.

On the Walt Disney Archives Stage, The Muppets celebrate its 70th anniversary through a retrospective from Miss Piggy. Just 20 years younger, Wolverine will also be celebrating his 50th birthday. But the oldest of the trio, Donald Duck, will also be celebrating his 90th anniversary.

The Backlot Stage will feature celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Grey's Anatomy. Cast members of present and past seasons will talk about what it's like to spend 20 years telling stories about the ever-evolving Grey Sloan Memorial. The cast of Abbott Elementary will also be on hand to speak about how they portray the struggles faced by teacher and how real-life educators relate to the show.

The D23 ticket prices start at $79 for a single-day entry up to $2,599 for a 3-Day Ultimate Preferred Pass with premium seating. The event sells out fast and you need to be a D23 member in order to buy tickets.

Aside from the jam-packed schedule, there are many activities leading up to the actual event. For the first time ever, there's going to be a D23 Day at Angel Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 4. The first 23,000 attendees will receive a Mickey Mouse bobblehead. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, a D23 Night will be held at the Anaheim Packing District.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Disney will screen The Incredibles to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary. This will be an outdoor screening event at Pearson Park Amphitheater in Downtown Anaheim.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Disneyland and California Adventure will allow entry to ticketed D23 fans for an entire day. The day will include “unique offerings for fans, including a custom cavalcade, an energetic dance party, special photo opportunities and more.”