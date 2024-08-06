Sweden's Mondo Duplantis soared to new heights at the Paris Olympics, setting a world record in the pole vault. The 24-year-old phenom cleared an astonishing 6.25 meters, securing the gold medal and cementing his status as the world's top pole vaulter, per Foxnews. The electrifying moment didn't just thrill the crowd; it also marked a personal triumph for Duplantis, who immediately ran over to his personal cheering section. Among them was his girlfriend, model Désiré Inglander, who shared a heartfelt kiss with the champion. The romantic gesture quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

A Record-Breaking Performance and Public Display of Affection

Duplantis's record-setting performance wasn't just about athletic prowess; it was also a moment of pure emotion. As the world watched, he celebrated his victory with Inglander, a Swedish model and social media influencer. Inglander, who boasts around 291,000 Instagram followers, posted several photos of herself at the games. She captioned one post with the simple yet powerful words, “He's him,” reflecting her pride and admiration for Duplantis. The couple's public display of affection, shared during the live broadcast, added a personal touch to an already unforgettable Olympic moment.

Inglander has been a supportive presence in Duplantis's life, often sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. She recently appeared in Vogue Scandinavia and has modeled for prominent brands like Lancôme. The couple's love story began in Stockholm in 2020, where they met at a party. According to Duplantis, their initial encounter was marked by cultural differences in flirting. “The problem was, people flirt in a very different way in Sweden than where I’m from,” Duplantis told Vogue Scandinavia. Despite the initial hesitation from Inglander, who was not interested at first, Duplantis persisted. They eventually started communicating through Snapchat, and the rest is history.

A Love Story Beyond the Track

Duplantis and Inglander's relationship has captivated fans, both on and off the track. Their journey from initial reluctance to a loving partnership has been well-documented, with Duplantis admitting that he had to prove his good intentions to Inglander. In an interview with Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, Duplantis recalled how Inglander initially didn't trust him and thought he had no good intentions. “I had to prove it,” he said, acknowledging that her caution was understandable. “If I were in her position, I would not trust someone straight away.”

Their relationship has since blossomed, with uninhibited shows of affection during live broadcasts solidifying their bond in the public eye. Duplantis has credited Inglander with bringing balance to his life, describing her as a great travel companion and a source of emotional support. “It’s so nice to be able to come home and escape into a completely different world,” he shared, highlighting the importance of their relationship amidst the pressures of elite competition.

As Duplantis continues to break records and dominate the pole vaulting world, Inglander stands by his side, offering unwavering support. Their love story, filled with challenges and triumphs, adds a layer of depth to the athlete's public persona, making him not just a record-breaking champion but also a relatable and endearing figure.