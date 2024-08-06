The latest Marvel adventure, Deadpool and Wolverine, almost featured another major cameo: Nicolas Cage, per Ryan Reynolds.

During a conversation with Collider, Reynolds was asked if bringing Cage back as Ghost Rider was ever discussed. Reynolds revealed it was, but it obviously did not come to fruition. He said that it “Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

Perhaps Reynolds is keeping it close to the vest to keep the door open going forward. Marvel is clearly not done with the multiverse. And with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars coming up, anything is possible, including a Cage return as Ghost Rider.

Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider

While Nicolas Cage does not appear in Deadpool and Wolverine as the Marvel character Ghost Rider, he played the part from 2007 to 2011. The first movie made over $228 million on a $110 million budget. The sequel, Spirit of Vengeance, made even less. It grossed $132 million on a $57 million budget.

These movies were released by Sony, who made other Marvel movies, including Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Currently, Sony is producing their Spider-Man Universe.

This spin-off universe began with Venom in 2018. The likes of Madame Web and Morbius have since come out. Coming up, Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter will follow.

Still, crazier things have happened. Former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both returned in No Way Home to team with Tom Holland.

Ghost Rider is not Cage's only Marvel role. He voices Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Verse series.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

Deadpool and Wolverine is the thirty-fourth movie in the MCU. It picks up a few years after the events of Deadpool 2. Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has used Cable's time machine to save Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his X-Force friends.

Now, he lives a quiet life, selling used cars for his friend Peter (Rob Delaney). This all changes when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) attempts to recruit him for a mission. Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) wants to place Wade in the Sacred Timeline, where the MCU takes place.

If this happens, Wade's original universe, Earth-10005, would cease to exist. However, this is not because of Wade leaving, but Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) dying. So, Wade attempts to find a new Wolverine to save his universe.

Shawn Levy directed the movie and co-wrote the script with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Reynolds. Levy is best known for his work in the Stranger Things franchise, serving as a producer and also directing several episodes.

Previously, Levy has experience working with both Reynolds and Jackman. He first directed Jackman in Real Steel in 2011. Reynolds starred in Levy's Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Deadpool and Wolverine has been a smash hit at the box office. In less than two weeks, the MCU movie has already become the highest-grossing R-rated movie (domestically) with over $395 million. To date, the movie has made over $824 million worldwide.

This is the highest-grossing movie in the Deadpool trilogy. The previous two movies made $782 million and $785 million, respectively.