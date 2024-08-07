Simone Biles was blasted by an athlete for bowing during the Olympic medal ceremony. Brazil's gymnast Rebeca Andrade won gold in the floor exercise final, with Biles winning silver and Jordan Chiles finishing with a bronze. During the ceremony, Chiles asked Biles if they should bow to Andrade, which instantaneously became a viral moment. The moment was well-received by fans and other athletes. It was a historic one at that, as it was the first time three Black gymnasts filled the podium for gymnastics.

However, while the moment will go down in history, NFL player Marlon Humphrey had an issue with Biles and Chiles bowing to Andrade on her first gold win.

“This is literally disgusting,” Humphrey said in his repost of Sports Center's photo of the moment.

While Humphrey's response garnered over 13,000 likes, many did not agree with his sentiments.

“You when people show good sportsmanship,” one user responded with a gif of an athlete hitting his baseball bat in a rage.

“Yeah, because giving someone their flowers who has come back from THREE ACL tears to continue to be a top gymnast is disgusting,” another user responded.

Another user also spoke about Andrade's tough road to the Olympics, “Dude, Andrade returned from THREE ACL tears. Not that good sportsmanship needs an excuse, but that’s incredible. She deserves all the praise in the world.”

Simone Biles Responds To Marlon Humphrey's Comments

In Biles' first full interview after the Olympics, she briefly discussed the bowing compliment she and Chiles did for Andrade. She noted that you have to show sportsmanship and give others their flowers. The 11-time Olympic medalist said that Andrade deserved to win gold.

“It was just the right thing to do,” Biles said, referring to bowing for Andrade per USA Today.

“Why don't we just give her her flowers? Not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us in the United States, our flowers as well,” Chiles said. “So giving it back is what makes it so beautiful. So I felt like it was needed.”

As previously mentioned, Andrade suffered three ACL surgeries in her career. The 25-year-old gymnast won bronze in the team all-around, Brazil's first ever. Andrade additionally won silver in the vault, silver in the individual all-around, and gold in the final floor event. Andrade kept up with Team USA, with Biles admitting that she began to feel the pressure from her.

“I don’t want to compete with Rebeca no more. I’m tired!” Biles joked after the all-around final Thursday night (Aug 1). “It’s way too close. … It definitely put me on my toes, and it brought out the best athlete in myself. So I’m excited and proud to compete with her but uh, uh, uh. I don’t like it!”