Amazing, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, led by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, never got a revival after The Suite Life on Deck ended on May 6, 2011. As a viewer who grew up on the show, that was always disappointing.

But in 2024, children's sitcoms being revived are the norm. iCarly set the trend in 2021 when the Nickelodeon series returned on Paramount+. The new series was a more mature take on the iconic show and featured the returns of Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress.

Could a Zack and Cody revival happen?

ClutchPoints spoke with Dylan Sprouse about his latest movie, The Duel (full interview next week). As for a revival, Sprouse kept it close to the vest whether or not it could happen (he recently told the University of Maryland that they won't reboot the series). However, he did reveal some ideas that he had with his brother and some of the writers.

“The funny thing is, Cole and I actually talked about it for a long time, and we talked about it with our writers,” Sprouse said of a revival idea they had. “Originally, we were planning on potentially doing one more season where we went back to the [Tipton] Hotel and raised a kid in our image who also lived there with his dad.

“That way, we could depart from the show, and [it] could still be running while we went to college,” he added.

Where are Zack and Cody now?

He also discussed where Zack and Cody are now. Sprouse revealed that he and Cole joke about where they ended up — and they are pretty spot-on with their characters.

“We [Dylan and Cole Sprouse] always joke that Zack would be a used car salesman, and Cody would have a great job in a scientific community somewhere,” Sprouse said. “And they would have two twin boys and two twin girls independently, who would be cousins.

Being a used car salesman is nothing to scoff at. In Deadpool and Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) leaves his life of crime-fighting behind. Instead, he becomes a used car salesman, working under Peter (Rob Delaney).

On a serious note, these predictions sound right for Zack and Cody. It is reassuring that Dylan and Cole Sprouse still think about the Disney Channel show.

What is Zack and Cody?

Zack and Cody Martin are Dylan and Cole Sprouse's characters from the Suite Life series. The original series, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, ran on Disney Channel from March 18, 2005, to September 1, 2008.

It depicted the lives of the young twin brothers who live in the Tipton Hotel's suite. Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Phil Lewis, and Kim Rhodes also starred in the series.

Almost immediately after the initial series ended, a sequel series — The Suite Life on Deck — premiered. This put the boys in a new location, the SS Tipton, as they study abroad at Seven Seas High School.

Most of the cast returned, including the Sprouse brothers. Song and Lewis also returned. Some of the new cast included Debby Ryan and Marcus Little. This helped put Ryan on the map before she led her own Disney Channel series, Jessie.

The Suite Life on Deck concluded on May 6, 2011, and a revival has not happened. It probably won't, but Sprouse's ideas are amazing.