As fans and studios alike descend onto San Diego for the 2024 edition of San Diego Comic Con, eyes and ears will be tuned in to catch all the breaking news and announcements to potentially come from the convention. Marvel Studios, however, appears to see the 2024 San Diego Comic Con as an opportunity to regain some favor with fans in the wake of one of the studio's most disappointing years.

Marvel's Big Show

Marvel Studios, which has long been a centerpiece attraction to comic con's famous Hall H panels, is set to have two major panels as part of the massive weekend convention according to Variety. Things will kick off on Wednesday with a panel to celebrate the release of Deadpool and Wolverine before jumping forward to Saturday evening, where Marvel Studios will hold its famous Hall H panel with studio head Kevin Feige once again on hand.

The outlet said the studio was reportedly “keen to reset fan expectations” after what many fans feel has been an inconsistent follow-up in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. While Marvel and Disney have been tight-lipped about what the Saturday evening panel will entail, the expectation from fans and outlets will be a focus on releases set for 2025.

On the film side, the studio is set to release four films in 2025 starting with Captain America: Brave New World, followed by Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Blade. Brave New World has already released its first trailer after highly-publicized reshoots, while Thunderbolts only wrapped principle photography a month out from the convention and The Fantastic Four is gearing up to start production in the coming weeks.

Plenty of questions still hover around the status of Blade, though, as Marvel is looking for what will be the film's third director after the departure of its second director, Yann Demange, in June 2024. Mahershala Ali is still attached to star as the titular hero while the film's script is reportedly undergoing another rewrite.

From Big Screen to Small Screen

Marvel Studios also has a busy year ahead of it on the TV side with multiple live action and animated series slated to premiere on Disney Plus.

On the live action side, Agatha All Along is scheduled to premiere in September 2024 to close what will be one of the studio's quietest year's since the MCU began. Daredevil: Born Again will reportedly premiere on Disney Plus in March 2025 followed by Ironheart later in the year, though there has been no update on the series outside of reshoots that took place in 2024 between February and April.

There are also questions surrounding the next two Avengers films following the conviction and subsequent firing of Jonathan Majors, who was set to portray the villainous Kang in both. Some fans could argue Hall H is the perfect place for Feige to answer some of those questions and provide clarity for the MCU's direction.