Superstar musician Taylor Swift has a message she's sending to female members of Team USA at the Paris Olympics. Swift recorded a message that is getting used for a promo for the games.

“Never be afraid to show them who you are…especially when the whole world is watching,” Swift says in the video, used by NBC.

Swift directed the message specifically to Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky. All three of those athletes have won medals for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

What Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky are doing for Team USA

Biles, Richardson and Ledecky are excelling at their respective sports. Biles, a female gymnast, now has seven gold Olympic medals after winning Saturday at the women's vault event. She can add even more hardware to her shelf, as Biles performs Monday in the balance beam and the women's floor exercise finals.

Ledecky is also racking up the medals. She has four Olympic medals in Paris, to add to her vast treasure trove of Olympics hardware. Ledecky took gold in the women's 800 meter freestyle swimming event, as well as the 1500 meter freestyle. In total, the swimmer has 14 total Olympic medals. She's now the most decorated U.S. female Olympian.

Richardson is running for success, too, in track and field events. She took the silver medal in the women's 100 meter sprint event. While she doesn't have as many total medals as the other two women, she certainly is the future of the sport.

“There's no one way to be the best, no one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow,” Swift added in the video. “Do what you love, love what you do.”

The video also uses Taylor Swift's song Style, playing in the background under Swift's words.

The Olympics continue through August 11.