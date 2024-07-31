Zendaya’s journey to stardom was not without its bumps along the way, as revealed by a former Disney Channel executive, Deadline reports. Cornelia Frame, the ex-Vice President of Casting and Talent Relations at Disney Channel, shared insights into Zendaya’s multiple attempts to land a role in the popular Descendants franchise.

Zendaya’s Determined Pursuit

In a recent episode of the Magical Rewind podcast hosted by Will Friedle and Sabrina Bryan, Frame disclosed that Zendaya auditioned “many times” for Descendants. Despite her persistent efforts, she was unable to secure a role in the musical fantasy film series, which focuses on the teenage offspring of iconic Disney villains like Maleficent and Jafar.

Frame described Zendaya's pursuit as a “big deal,” noting the significant amount of effort she invested in her auditions. “Zendaya did audition many times for Descendants, and that was a big deal. She auditioned over and over and really wanted it,” Frame said. Her enthusiasm and hard work were evident, though success in this particular venture eluded her.

A Silver Lining in Missed Opportunities

Reflecting on Zendaya’s career trajectory, Frame mused on the timing of these auditions. She questioned whether Zendaya’s role in Spider-Man might have materialized had she landed a part in Descendants. “Things happen for a reason,” Frame suggested. “You do often book this other thing that’s amazing when you don’t get something else.”

Indeed, Zendaya's career flourished following her time with Disney. While she did not appear in Descendants, she starred in the Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover, which premiered the same year as Descendants and ran for two successful seasons. Her Disney Channel journey continued with the 2012 TV movie Frenemies alongside Bella Thorne.

Zendaya’s star continued to rise beyond Disney, with significant roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). She also earned acclaim in the Dune franchise and Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. Zendaya’s story illustrates how missed opportunities can pave the way for even greater successes.