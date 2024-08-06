Serena Williams recently took to social media to express her frustration after being denied entry to The Peninsula Paris' rooftop restaurant, per NYPost. The tennis legend claimed the restaurant turned her and her children away, despite it being “empty.” Williams shared her disappointment on X, stating, “Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024.” The tweet, accompanied by a melting face and rolling eyes emoji, quickly went viral, prompting reactions from fans and the establishment itself.

The Peninsula Paris swiftly issued a response, explaining the situation and offering an apology to the 23-time Grand Slam winner. In a statement provided to The Post, the restaurant reiterated its admiration and respect for Williams and explained that they couldn't accommodate her family due to a lack of reservation. “We do always try to make space for walk-in guests, but sometimes this is not possible,” the statement read. The establishment noted that their rooftop bar and gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, were fully booked on the day in question. As an alternative, they offered Williams a table at La Terrasse Kléber, an outdoor dining area on the hotel's ground floor.

Public Reaction and Hotel's Outreach

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online, with many fans and observers questioning the restaurant's decision. One user bluntly commented, “Y’all probably made a table available for certain others, I bet!” This sentiment echoed a broader expectation that high-profile guests like Williams should receive special treatment, even under tight circumstances. The hotel's public response on X mirrored the sentiments of their official statement, emphasizing that they had “always been honored to welcome” Williams and looked forward to doing so again.

Serena Williams, who is in Paris to enjoy the Olympic Games with her family, including her 6-year-old daughter Olympia, had also participated in the opening ceremony. She described the experience as “unforgettable,” sharing a boat with fellow sports icons like Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comaneci. Despite the restaurant incident, Williams' Paris trip seems filled with memorable moments, underscoring her continued influence and presence on the global stage.

The Peninsula Paris, meanwhile, appears eager to mend fences, having reached out to Williams directly to address the matter. As the situation unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the complexities of balancing exclusivity and inclusivity in luxury hospitality, especially when dealing with public figures.