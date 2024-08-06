Serena Williams is clapping back at a restaurant in Paris for not letting her and her kids enter. The tennis superstar said that despite the rooftop restaurant not having patrons at the time of her arrival, her and her two childen that she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

“Yikes,” Williams wrote on X. “@peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first.”

“Glad you didn’t have to waste money there,” one X user wrote.

“How does one get denied when they are Serena Williams…… lol,” another user reacted to Williams' news.

“Who doesn't make room for a queen?” another fan asked.

The Peninsula Paris Responds To Serena Williams' Post

In addition to the many fans who commented on her frustration at The Peninsula Paris, the restaurant also responded with their reasoning behind not letting Williams and her family in the restaurant.

“Dear Mrs. Williams,” the post began, “Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”

The restaurant continued in Williams' comment section, offering the athlete another opportunity to join them, “We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.”

Despite this incident, Williams has been enjoying her time in Paris as she was seen supporting other athletes in their respective sports. She also and was a part of the Olympic torch-lighting sports legends with Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comaneci on opening night. Williams has not responded to The Peninsula Paris on if she and her family will dine with them in the future.

