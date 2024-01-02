Star Wars Outlaws' is zooming towards a late 2024 release, set to thrill fans with its intergalactic adventures and innovative gameplay.

The world of Star Wars is set to expand once more with the highly anticipated release of Star Wars Outlaws, a title that promises to deliver an immersive and innovative gaming experience. Revealed during Ubisoft's showcase at the 2023 Summer Game Fest, the game has garnered significant attention from Star Wars enthusiasts and gamers alike, who have been eagerly awaiting further details about its launch.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated for release in 2024, filling a pivotal narrative gap in the expansive Star Wars timeline. The game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, delves into the universe's notorious crime organizations, including the infamous Jabba the Hutt. This period, rich in lore and unexplored stories, offers a fresh canvas for the game's developers to paint an engaging and original storyline.

The game introduces players to Kay Vess, the protagonist, and her companion, Nix. The gameplay trailer revealed at the Summer Game Fest showcased third-person shooter combat, drawing players into the action-packed world of Star Wars. The trailer's immersive content left fans excited but also speculating about the precise arrival date within the 2024 window.

One of the game's most notable features, as seen in the gameplay trailer, is its seamless transition between planetary surfaces and space. This innovative approach eliminates traditional loading screens, offering a fluid and uninterrupted gaming experience that promises to keep players deeply engaged in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Outlaws Possible Release Window

In a surprising turn of events, the Disney Parks Blog inadvertently offered a more specific release window for Star Wars Outlaws. Originally stating a “late this year” release, the blog later revised this to a general 2024 launch. Despite this change, insider indications suggest that Disney and Ubisoft are internally planning for a late 2024 launch, possibly targeting the last four months of the year.

Star Wars Outlaws set to release late 2024, according to Disney Blog Post pic.twitter.com/tFQVqLplLF — ScreenTime (@screentime) January 2, 2024

The latter half of 2024's gaming landscape is relatively open, with only two major titles, Black Myth: Wukong and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, having confirmed release dates in August and September, respectively. This leaves the fourth quarter largely unclaimed, presenting an ideal opportunity for Star Wars Outlaws to dominate the Fall or Holiday release window. An October or November launch would align perfectly with the game's narrative, which follows Kay Vess's journey through the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe.

While the captivating trailer has already drawn considerable interest, there is still much to be revealed about Star Wars Outlaws. With the confirmation of Summer Game Fest in 2024, Ubisoft has the perfect platform to showcase more of this ambitious title and potentially provide a concrete release date. This would further heighten the anticipation among the dedicated Star Wars fan base.

Star Wars Outlaws promises to offer fresh perspectives on worlds introduced in the sequel films, such as Cantonica from The Last Jedi and the icy Kijimi from The Rise of Skywalker. This approach not only expands the Star Wars universe but also allows players to explore and interact with locations that have captured their imagination on the big screen.

The game's focus on the Star Wars universe's criminal underworld offers a unique angle, differentiating it from other Star Wars titles. This perspective provides an opportunity to explore the morally grey areas of the galaxy, a theme that has always been a significant part of the Star Wars saga but seldom explored in gaming.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming