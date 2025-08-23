Taylor Swift might have to navigate the WAGS world on her own as two wives of New York Jets players have “no advice” for the superstar.

Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for two years now, and as their relationship progresses, it wouldn't be surprising if they tie the knot in the future.

“I have zero advice for her,” Jessie Vera-Tucker, wife of Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, told Us Weekly. “She has a way busier life than I will ever have. If she’s made it this far managing that, she’s gonna be very good.”

Maranda Williams, the wife of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, agreed noting that everyone runs their household differently.

“Whatever works for your household is going to work for your household,” Maranda said. “What works for me may not work for them. You just wish the person the best.”

Maranda and Jessie also praised Swift for shedding a light on the wives and girlfriends of NFL players.

“She definitely brought a light to the significant others, too,” she said. “Because now people are like, ‘Oh, what goes on behind closed doors?’”

WAGS stands for “wives and girlfriends of sports stars” and Maranda shared how that the conotatation of the word has changed from an insult to empowering.

“The word has transitioned a lot, “ Maranda explained. “When [Quinnen] first got drafted in 2019 and I started being addressed as a WAG, I kind of felt offended. But I do think it has changed. When you understand what it is, it’s more of a positive than a negative. It’s just a quick way to say, ‘That person’s attached to an athlete.’ It’s not as negative as I thought it was.”

Jessie added that it helped bond her relationship with friends outside of the WAGS lifestyle by Swift joining.”I like that some of my friends who didn’t care before, now we can talk about something.”

Maranda, Jessie, and more Jets stories are being told in Prime Video’s six-part docuseries The Home Team: NY Jets, which focuses on their families on and off the field during last season.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

While there is not a ring on her finger yet, the couple has been reportedly seen scouting for places to spend their life together after the NFL star retires. As of now, Kelce will be starting his 13th season in the NFL but once he puts his helmet away for good, marriage might be in the works.

One source noted told Us Weekly that they are “genuinely ready” for their next “chapter.”

“This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever,” a source told the outlet referring to their summer rendezvous.

The insider shared that they have a lot in common like their ambition and have been more in sync than ever.

“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” a source continued.

“During this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common,” another source told the outlet. “They feel like they've found their person.”