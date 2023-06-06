Ubisoft announced that they will be holding a Special Report to announce the details for the upcoming Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings for The Division 2.

Join us on June 7th as we go live to show what Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings has in store for you! 📍Where: https://t.co/jCq846ycCQ

🕔When: 16:15 CEST | 10:15AM EDT | 7:15 AM PDT Be sure to tune in and be the first to know all the exciting details! See you there!#TheDivision2 pic.twitter.com/KQXRjQJrXK — Tom Clancy's The Division (@TheDivisionGame) June 5, 2023

First, let's talk about when the event will be. The Division 2 Special Report will happen on June 7, 2023. It will air at 7:15 AM PDT / 4:15 PM CEST / 10:15 AM EDT. Interested players and viewers will be able to catch the special report on The Division's official Twitch channel.

As for the contents of the livestream, they will be covering the contents of the previously announced Division 2 Year 5 Broken Wings. This includes the new Manhunt Target, Mari Singh, as well as the new Descent game mode. There will also likely be news about the rebuilding of the Castle settlement, which has been ongoing for quite a while. We will also likely hear its exact release date since all we know is that it will come out in Early June 2023.

After broken wings, we are expecting three more seasons to come out in The Division 2's Year 5. These are Puppeteers for Season 2, Vanguard for Season 3, and Black Diamond for Season 4. Although we have an idea of what to expect in each season thanks to the roadmap, we still do not have many details. We will likely get more as the dates for each Season approach.

In any case, make sure to tune in to the Special Report coming soon. If you are not able to catch it, don't worry. We will also be providing a summary of the live stream's contents.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming Special report. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.