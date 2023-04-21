Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The recently concluded Division Day Showcase showed off Ubisoft’s plans for The Division 2 Year 5, including the game’s roadmap as well as the brand-new Descent game mode.

For starters, let’s talk about when Year 5 will start. The Division 2 Year 5 will launch in Early June 2023. Ubisoft did not announce exactly when on June the new year will launch. We will be sure to update you as more information arrives.

Now, let’s talk about the upcoming Descent mode. Descent is an upcoming Rogue-lite mode available for free for all players. It will launch alongside Year 5 Season 1. As mentioned, it is a roguelite mode. This means that players will go through multiple “runs”. The players will not have any of the gear they have in the main game and must unlock them through progression. Every time the player dies, they will have to start from the beginning. However, as it is a roguelite game mode, new gear, perks, and specializations will become available to the player with each death. The player can run this game mode solo, or in a group of up to four players. Playing this game mode allows the players to learn more about the Black Tusk, the Division, and more.

Players will be able to experience the Descent mode early, as the mode will become available in the PC Test Server starting April 21, 2023.

Now let’s move on to Year 5 Season 1. Titled Broken Wing, this season brings with it a new Manhunt target: former DC Aquarium director Mari Singh. This Manhunt, however, is a bit different, as players will not be taking out the target. Instead, they will have to rescue the civilians that Natalya Sokolova and the Black Tusk have taken hostage. Every person that the player rescues will unlock more of the season’s story. Other than this new Manhunt target, the player will also continue rebuilding the Castle Settlement, which Singh has been using as her headquarters.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other than their plans for Season 1, Ubisoft also released the roadmap for Year 5’s first four seasons. Season 2, Puppeteers, will introduce new Incursions, a continuation of the Castle Settlement rebuilding, and an apparel event. Season 3, Vanguard, will have players returning to New York, alongside a Holiday event and yet another Apparel event. Finally, Season 4, Black Diamond, will introduce a new Story DLC, a revamp of the Seasons system (Seasons 2.0), and yet another apparel event.

Speaking of apparel events, players will be able to get a Leon Kennedy RPD outfit as part of a returning collaboration between The Division 2 and Resident Evil. Upon logging in to the game between April 25 and May 9, 2023, players will be able to get the Leon Kennedy outfit. Players will also be able to farm for the other outfits in the collection, including the Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. Outfit, the Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. Outfit, the Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. Outfit, and the Umbrella Corporation Operative (H.U.N.K.) outfit.

If it is anything like the previous collaboration held back in February 2021, players will have to get Event Keys to open up Apparel Chaches for the other costumes. Players will be able to get Event Keys by leveling their SHD, as well as purchasing them with Premium Credits. The player can then open an Event Chache for a chance to obtain the cosmetics.

Season 1’s Premium Pass will also allow players to unlock the Splinter Cell Sam Fisher outfit in pieces. Other than this, there is also a Division Day Sale on various outfits, weapon skins, and emotes. This sale begins today and will last until May 2, 2023.

That’s all of the updates they gave about The Division 2’s Year 5, including the roadmap and the new Descent mode. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.