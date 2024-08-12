ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Brewers Projected Starters

Clayton Kershaw vs. Freddy Peralta

Clayton Kershaw (0-2) with a 4.38 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 12.1 innings pitched, 11K/3BB, .309 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 1 start, 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 3.2 innings pitched, 0K/1BB, .316 oBA

Freddy Peralta (7-6) with a 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 125.1 innings pitched, 155K/47BB, .227 oBA

Last Start: at Atlanta Braves: Win, 5 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 4.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 61.1 innings pitched, 77K/17BB, .237 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -118

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Milwaukee

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers need Kershaw to be the great pitcher they know he can be. Kershaw has yet to make it through five innings in his three starts, but he is coming off one of his better starts this season. It was against one of the better offenses in the MLB, as well. The Brewers will make contact, but they do not hit the ball too hard. Along with that, the Brewers strike out a decent amount. Kershaw needs to induce weak contact and whiffs if the Dodgers want to win this game.

The D0dgers made Freddy Peralta work the last time they faced him. Peralta lasted just four innings in the Brewers loss that game. With that, Peralta threw 104 pitches in those innings. Los Angeles was patient at the plate, and they battled through every count. The Dodgers need to make Peralta work the same type of way in this one. If they can run his pitch count up and get to the bullpen, the Dodgers will win this game.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have a decent offense. Their batting average is fifth-best in the MLB, and the Brewers do not chase pitches off the plate. Milwaukee is very good at making pitchers come into the zone against them, and that is what they will have to do against Kershaw. Kershaw has some good stuff on the mound, but he relies on hitters to chase off the plate. If the Brewers can lay off Kershaw's offspeed pitches out of the zone, and hit the pitches in the zone, they will win this game.

Freddy Peralta is a good pitcher. He gets a lot of strikeouts, and can usually limit the hits. Peralta has to limit the hits in this game. Peralta keeps hitters off balance, and gets a lot of whiffs. If Peralta can keep the Dodgers guessing, and get them to chase occasionally, the Brewers will win this game.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This is a good pitching matchup, but Kershaw has not been his normal self this season. He is still trying to return from injury, so that is not a surprise. However, because of this, I will take the Brewers to win this game straight up.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (+100)