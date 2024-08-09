ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come for a new gold standard to be set in Men's Volleyball after an electric tournament from the 2024 Paris Olympics. We're back to bring you our betting prediction and pick for the Gold Medal Final as Poland meets the home country France in a near-even battle to rank the best men's volleyball team in the world. Check out our Betting series for all Olympics betting predictions and picks.

Team Poland finds themselves in the Final after qualifying with a 2-1 record during group play, with their loss coming against Italy. They took down Slovenia 3-1 during the quarterfinals and made massive news with their comeback 3-2 win over the United States in the semifinal round. Now, they'll look to make history and earn Poland their second gold medal of these Olympic games.

Team France managed to advance to the knockout rounds following a 2-1 record during the group stages. They bested Germany 3-2 during their quarterfinals appearance and completely shocked Italy with a 3-0 shutout during the semifinals. Now, they head into the Gold Medal Final with a ton of momentum and pride, looking to bring their home country another gold.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men's volleyball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Poland-France Volleyball Odds

Poland: -134

France: +106

How to Watch Poland vs. France in Paris

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET/ 4:00 a.m. PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Poland Will Win

Team Poland has already made history making the Gold Medal match, a feat not reached in the last 48 years of their Olympic history. Poland has always had a competitive men's volleyball team, but the recent addition of outside hitter Wilfredo Leon has really propelled this team into greatness. After going down 2-0 in sets to Brazil during a possible elimination game, Poland was able to dig deep and respond with three-straight sets and take the match, advancing to the knockout stages. They posted another comeback against the United States in a classic semifinals matchup, further emphasizing the fact that this is a team on a mission for gold.

Poland has prided themselves this tournament on their stellar defensive blocking around the net. Their back line has also held strong all tournament and their libero, Jakub Popiwczak, has been bailing them out all tournament with his stellar efforts in keeping the ball in-play. Additionally, outside hitter Wilfredo Leon is the heart and soul of this team and his efforts all tournament have yet to be matched by opposing blockers. He's one of the best in the world at hitting the ball down the boundary and if he gets ahead of France's blockers early, we could see a quick win out of Poland in this one.

Why France Will Win

Team France has also had a dominant run to reach this point, but they were far from the favorites coming into this tournament. Following their 3-0 win over Team Canada, however, they started to receive praise as a darkhorse team that could break through in the knockout stage. They turned in a great performance against Japan in the quarterfinals, winning 3-2 and showing their resilience against a Japanese team that wouldn't back down. Their biggest win of the tournament came in the semifinals against Italy, where they were billed as the underdogs and completely shut them out in a 3-0 win.

France will be eager to take this stage following their last performance and they'll be hoping to build momentum following a near-flawless match. Their libero, Jenia Grebennikov, had the match of his life as he turned away all of Italy's kill attempts down the middle. The service of Team France was also stellar as they managed numerous aces throughout each set and didn't look back once they took the lead. The biggest focus for them against Team Poland will be blocking their outside hitters and forming a wall of blockers to clog the middle attacks.

Final Poland-France Prediction & Pick

This should be a classic match given how this tournament has gone so far and both teams have the resiliency to make a comeback if they find themselves down in this match. Both teams will need flawless performances from their liberos as the hitters from both sides don't tend to miss their marks much.

If France is able to be dominant with their blocking along the net and continue to serve the ball the way they have, they should be able to jump out to an early lead and take this first set with the support of the fans behind them. However, if Poland begins to find a groove with their outside hitting, they could be the ones pressing the action and becoming the more offensive team.

For our final prediction, we'll have to side with the slight favorites in Team Poland to win the Gold Medal. Even making it to this point is a historical moment for them and they'll be determined as ever to finally finish the job. I expect Wilfredo Leon to be the deciding factor in this game as his teammates have proven they won't go down without a fight.

Final Poland-France Prediction & Pick: Poland (-134)