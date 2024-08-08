ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 95: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Toshiomi Kazama and Charalampos Grigoriou. Kazama is having a rough go in his UFC career dropping each of his first two fights with the promotion meanwhile, Grigoriou also wasn’t successful in his debut fight either dropping a unanimous decision. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kazama-Grigoriou prediction and pick.

Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) tried to become the next Road to UFC champion but fell short when he was obliterated by bantamweight standout Rinya Nakamura. Kazama then got a second chance to right his wrong but the fight ended the same way when he was finished by Garrett Armfield. Now, with his back against the wall he takes on Charalampos Grigoriou to get back into the win this weekend and keep his UFC hopes alive.

Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4) secured his contract on the Contender Series with a first-round knockout of Cameron Smotherman who’s a good prospect. Unfortunately, his UFC debut didn’t go as well when he dropped a decision against fellow Contender Series alumni Chad Anheliger. Now, Grigoriou will look to secure his first win inside the Octagon when he takes on Toshiomi Kazama this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 95 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 95 Odds: Toshiomi Kazama-Charalampos Grigoriou Odds

Toshiomi Kazama: +220

Charalampos Grigoriou: -270

Over 1.5 rounds: -140

Under 1.5 rounds: +110

Why Toshiomi Kazama Will Win

The upcoming bout between Toshiomi Kazama and Charalampos Grigoriou at UFC Vegas 95 promises to be an exciting clash.

Kazama, known as the “Silent Finisher,” has a well-rounded skill set that makes him a formidable opponent. His striking is precise, and his ability to mix up his attacks keeps his opponents guessing. Kazama’s technical prowess in both stand-up and ground-game gives him a distinct advantage over Grigoriou, who is more reliant on his aggressive striking style.

With a professional record of 10-4, Kazama has faced a diverse range of opponents, which has honed his adaptability in the octagon. His experience in overcoming different fighting styles will serve him well against Grigoriou, who, despite being a slight favorite, has a less varied record of 8-4. Kazama’s ability to adjust his strategy mid-fight could be the key to neutralizing Grigoriou’s aggression.

Kazama’s mental toughness cannot be underestimated. Having previously faced and overcome injuries, including a bout cancellation due to injury earlier this year, Kazama has demonstrated resilience and a strong will to compete. This mental fortitude will be crucial in a high-stakes fight like this.

While Charalampos Grigoriou is a formidable opponent, Toshiomi Kazama’s superior technical skills, experience, physical attributes, rigorous training, and mental toughness make him the likely winner at UFC Vegas 95.

Why Charalampos Grigoriou Will Win

The upcoming fight between Charalampos Grigoriou and Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 95 is generating significant buzz, but Grigoriou is poised to secure a victory.

Grigoriou, known as “The Ferocious,” boasts a striking record with six of his eight wins coming by knockout or TKO. His knockout power is a critical factor that sets him apart from Kazama, who has only three knockouts in his career. Grigoriou’s ability to end fights with a single punch makes him a constant threat in the octagon.

Grigoriou’s aggressive fighting style is another advantage. He consistently pressures his opponents, forcing them to fight on the back foot. This relentless aggression can disrupt Kazama’s game plan, as Kazama tends to rely on a more technical and measured approach. Grigoriou’s forward momentum and high output can overwhelm Kazama, who may struggle to keep up with the pace.

At 32 years old, Grigoriou is in his physical prime and has demonstrated excellent conditioning in his fights. His ability to maintain a high pace throughout the bout will be crucial against Kazama, who has shown vulnerabilities in longer fights. Grigoriou’s stamina and endurance will allow him to sustain his aggressive approach without fading, giving him an edge in the later rounds.

While Grigoriou is known for his offense, his defensive skills should not be overlooked. Training out of Longo and Weidman MMA, he has developed solid defensive techniques to complement his striking. His ability to avoid significant damage while maintaining offensive pressure will be key in neutralizing Kazama’s counter-attacks.

Grigoriou’s mental toughness and resilience are also noteworthy. He has bounced back from setbacks and continually improved his game. This mental fortitude will be essential in a high-stakes fight against a skilled opponent like Kazama. Grigoriou’s ability to stay composed under pressure and adapt to the fight’s flow will be crucial in securing a win.

Charalampos Grigoriou’s knockout power, aggressive fighting style, superior conditioning, defensive skills, and mental toughness make him the likely victor against Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 95.

Final Toshiomi Kazama-Charalampos Grigoriou Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two bantamweight prospects. With each fighter looking for their first win inside the Octagon, this should make for an exciting fight throughout. Ultimately, it will be the pressure and the striking of Grigoriou that will be the difference maker in this fight as Kazama doesn’t do fighting off of his backfoot where Grigoriou will then punish him with strikes eventually getting him out of there before the final bell.

Final Toshiomi Kazama-Charalampos Grigoriou Prediction & Pick: Charalampos Grigoriou (-270), Under 1.5 Rounds (+110)