UFC Vegas 95: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac continues on the main card with the co-main event fight in the featherweight division between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal. Jackson is coming off a close split decision victory in his last fight meanwhile, Mariscal has now won all three of his fights in the UFC and each of his last six fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Jackson-Mariscal prediction and pick.

Damon Jackson (23-6-1) finally got back into the win column after dropping back-to-back fights against Dan Ige and Billy Quarantillo when he won a split decision against Alexander Hernandez. He will be looking to get back onto a winning streak when he takes on the surging Chepe Mariscal this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Chepe Mariscal (16-6) got the short notice call to face off against Trevor Peek up a weight class where he outbrawled Peek to a unanimous decision victory. He has since won each of his next two fights and is most recently coming off a split-decision victory over Morgan Charriere in his last fight. Mariscal will be looking to extend his winning streak to seven in a row when he takes on Damon Jackson this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 95 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 95 Odds: Damon Jackson-Chepe Mariscal Odds

Damon Jackson: +195

Chepe Mariscal: -238

Over 2.5 rounds: -125

Under 2.5 rounds: -105

Why Damon Jackson Will Win

Damon Jackson is set to face Chepe Mariscal at UFC Vegas 95, and Jackson has the ability to cause the upset in this matchup.

Damon Jackson, known as “The Leech,” brings a wealth of experience to the octagon. With a professional record of 22-5-1, Jackson has faced a variety of high-level opponents, which has honed his fight IQ and adaptability. This experience is a significant advantage over Mariscal, who, despite his recent success, has not faced the same caliber of competition consistently.

Jackson’s grappling credentials are well-established. He has a strong background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling, which he effectively integrates into his MMA game. With 15 submission victories to his name, Jackson’s ability to control and finish fights on the ground is a critical asset. Mariscal, although a competent grappler, has not demonstrated the same level of proficiency in submission grappling, making him vulnerable to Jackson’s ground game.

Jackson’s ability to mix up his attacks and adapt his strategy mid-fight makes him a difficult opponent to prepare for. He can seamlessly transition between striking and grappling, keeping his opponents guessing. This versatility will be key against Mariscal, who may struggle to adjust to Jackson’s dynamic approach.

Damon Jackson’s experience, superior grappling, improved mindset, tactical versatility, and resilience make him the likely winner against Chepe Mariscal at UFC Vegas 95. These factors combined suggest that Jackson will be able to control the fight and secure a decisive victory.

Why Chepe Mariscal Will Win

Chepe Mariscal is set to face Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 95, and the surging featherweight could keep the train rolling with a win this weekend

Mariscal comes into this fight with a perfect 3-0 record under the UFC banner, showcasing his ability to perform at a high level consistently. This recent success provides him with significant momentum and confidence, which can be crucial in a high-stakes fight. His winning streak indicates that he is in peak form and ready to take on a seasoned veteran like Jackson.

Mariscal’s aggressive and relentless fighting style is a key factor that could overwhelm Jackson. Known for his high-pressure approach, Mariscal constantly pushes the pace, forcing his opponents to fight on the back foot. This aggression can disrupt Jackson’s game plan and prevent him from settling into his rhythm. Mariscal’s ability to maintain this pressure throughout the fight makes him a formidable opponent.

Mariscal has demonstrated versatility in his fighting skills, being proficient in both striking and grappling. This well-rounded skill set allows him to adapt to different situations and exploit his opponent’s weaknesses. Against Jackson, Mariscal’s ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling will be crucial in keeping Jackson off balance and unable to implement his own strategy effectively.

Chepe Mariscal’s recent momentum, aggressive fighting style, versatility, superior conditioning, and mental toughness make him the likely winner against Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 95. These factors combined suggest that Mariscal will be able to control the fight and secure a decisive victory.

Final Damon Jackson-Chepe Mariscal Prediction & Pick

This will be a great scrap in the co-main event between these two featherweight prospects. Expect a dog fight between these two but one where Chepe Mariscal will be the one getting the better of the exchanges on the feet and defending the takedowns that Jackson throws his way as Mariscal outworks him throughout the fight getting the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Damon Jackson-Chepe Mariscal Prediction & Pick: Chepe Mariscal (-238), Over 2.5 Rounds (-125)