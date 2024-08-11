The Los Angeles Dodgers came into the 2024 season hoping to win the World Series after making a bunch of splash signings with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez, but flaws remain on the roster, especially as injuries have kicked in.

The Dodgers are still one of the top teams in MLB, and are in good position to take the National League West, as long as they do not struggle mightily down the stretch. As of right now, the team likely is not prepared to jump into a playoff series. The good news is that there is just over a month and a half left in the regular season, and there is plenty of time for solutions to some of these problems to emerge.

With the trade deadline passed, it means that many of the solutions will have to be internal. It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers' roster develops over the next several weeks leading up to the playoffs, and there are two specific position groups that have pressing needs. Let's get into the two problems that persist and some potential solutions.

Dodgers must set infield before start of playoffs

Recently, the Dodgers got Freddie Freeman back at first base after his son was released from the hospital, and that is a huge help. He brings tremendous stability, and is obviously one of the best players on Los Angeles' roster, but there are some questions when it comes to the rest of the roster, especially when it comes to players returning from injury.

As of right now, the Dodgers have players like Gavin Lux, Amed Rosario, Miguel Rojas and Enrique Hernandez playing the other infield spots. Gavin Lux has played well as of late, and the Dodgers will need to see if that is sustainable or just a hot streak. Rojas likely is not an ideal starting shortstop, and Rosario is a fine utility infielder.

Los Angeles has three key players in Max Muncy, Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts potentially returning from injury soon. Mookie Betts has played a lot of shortstop this year, but it seems like he will shift back to the outfield when he returns. Tommy Edman was acquired at the deadline and could play one of the middle infield positions. Max Muncy would likely slot in at third, and would be an impactful player.

The hope for the Dodgers is likely to have something like Freeman, Lux, Edman and Muncy as the infield right-to-left for the start of the playoffs.

Dodgers need to find answers to rotation questions

The Dodgers arguably have even more question marks in their starting rotation, especially after losing River Ryan for the remainder of the season due to his injury that he suffered on Saturday. Ahead of the playoffs, Los Angeles needs to find four options to start games, and hopefully the team can avoid what happened last year, when someone like Lance Lynn was starting an elimination game.

Tyler Glasnow and Jack Flaherty figure to be locks for the postseason rotation, as long as they are healthy. Gavin Stone seems to be in play, and Clayton Kershaw could be as well if he performs well. Still, that is not the most confidence-inducing rotation. The wild cards here are Walker Buehler, who would have to return from injury and perform much better than he has in years to earn a postseason spot, or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who would be a game changer if he could return and pitch close to his ability.

If not, the Dodgers might have to utilize an opener in a playoff game as their best bet of making a run at a World Series title.