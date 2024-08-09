ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 2024 Olympics Men's Basketball Tournament will come to its conclusion on Saturday as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for the action. Germany will face off against Serbia to determine the Bronze Medal winner after both teams nearly made it to the Gold Medal Final. Check out our Olympics odds series for our Germany-Serbia prediction and pick.

Team Germany will compete for Bronze after a tough 69-73 loss to the host country in France. They trailed for most of the contest, but managed to score nine unanswered points in the final minutes to give themselves a shot at the win. After coming up short, they'll face a hungry Serbia team that just gave the United States a run for their money.

Team Serbia will play in the Bronze Medal match following a gut-wrenching 95-91 loss to the United States. After leading 54-43 at halftime, Serbia couldn't stop the onslaught from Team USA in the fourth quarter as Durant, James, Curry, and Embiid all caught fire down the stretch. Now, they'll look to rebound and return home with some Olympic hardware.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Germany-Serbia Basketball Odds

Germany: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +110

Serbia: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 170.5 (-108)

Under: 170.5 (-112)

How to Watch Germany vs. Serbia in Paris

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 2:00 a.m. PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Germany Will Cover the Spread/Win

Team Germany was slightly favored in their betting odds to beat France, but they trailed for most of the second half and couldn't find any success shooting the ball. They also sent France to the line for crucial free throws and were outscored in the paint 40-28. The interior for France was Germany's biggest issue and they should see another stout team defensively in Serbia. Franz Wagner has been carrying this team with his scoring, so he'll have to turn in another great performance to help lift this German squad to victory.

Germany was also outscored on the second-chance points and they'll have to tighten-up their rebounding against Serbia, who's been one of the better rebounding teams throughout this tournament. While they may lack size against the length of Serbia, Germany has done a great job of moving the ball around and finding their open shots. If they can win their individual matchups and find assists over turnovers, they should be able to run up and down the floor with this Serbian defense.

Why Serbia Will Cover the Spread/Win

Team Serbia has to be kicking themselves after squandering an 11-point lead to the United States and ultimately losing the game in the final minutes. Their offensive rebounding gave them the advantage a number of times throughout this game, but they were no match for the United States in transition and on the fast break. They'll need to hurry down the floor in this game as Germany will be looking to push the pace. Still, they'll have the best player on the floor in Nikola Jokic and he's been a master at slowing the pace down for this Serbian team to run their offensive sets through him.

Team Serbia was able to kill the United State all throughout the first half with their stellar use of the pick-and-roll. Nikola Jokic is a master at running it and the team as a whole plays with a ton of chemistry. They're quick to find their hot shooters and they play with a ton of finesse around the rim. They also sport the longer lineup and they should take a page out of France's book and attack the paint throughout this whole game.

Final Germany-Serbia Prediction & Pick

This should be another classic game in this tournament as both teams could have easily made the Gold Medal match had it not been for collapses in the second half of their respective semifinals. Team Germany certainly has the better offense of these two teams and their scoring capabilities are highest when Franz Wagner is leading the charge. However, Serbia has been lockdown on defense and if they can sustain their play through all four quarters, they could come away with the win.

The size of Serbia in the matchup will be another issue for Team Germany and they'll need to make an extra effort to penetrate the paint and find shots inside. They can't risk relying on their outside shooting or else Serbia will capitalize on their easy looks from inside the arc.

Serbia was very impressive in their game against the United States and they're the rightful favorites ahead of this matchup. Due to their size and ability to spread the ball around on offense, they should be able to get this win if their defense holds up against the scorers of Germany. For our final prediction, let's roll with Serbia to win the Bronze Medal in Olympic Men's Basketball.

Final Germany-Serbia Prediction & Pick: Serbia ML (-134)