The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings for their first preseason game. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Vikings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raiders will be without Devonte Adams in this game, which is a huge blow for the offense. Along with Adams, the Raiders will not have one of their starting offensive lineman in Jackson Powers-Johnson.

For the Vikings, T.J. Hockenson is still recovering from his torn ACL. Robert Tonyan is also questionable for the preseason matchup.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Raiders-Vikings Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -175

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (+100)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Vikings Preseason

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: NFL Network, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders are entering this preseason game with plenty of question marks. The biggest question mark is their quarterback battle. Las Vegas has not yet decided who will start under center for them, so Antonio Pierce and Luke Getsy will be using preseason to determine that. That battle is between Aiden O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will both take snaps on Saturday. With the Raiders playing both possible starters in the game, and their first-string offense, Las Vegas has a good chance to win.

The Raiders should potentially have a great defense this season. In fact, Pierce expects the defense to lead the way for the Raiders. Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Christian Wilkins, and a few rookies should be able to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Las Vegas finished the season well last year, and their team remains largely unchanged. If their defense can continue to show out, the Raiders will be able to win their first preseason game.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vikings should allow both their main quarterbacks to see some action in this game. Right now, Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback for the Vikings, but nothing is set in stone. Minnesota also has first-round pick JJ McCarthy waiting on the sidelines. He will also get some playing time. With their two main quarterbacks ready to go, the first couple of quarters could feature a lot of scoring for the Vikings.

Minnesota uses the preseason to give their younger players a lot more playing time. They want those younger players to engage in position battles, and get plenty of time to prove themselves. This means we will see a lot of the rookies and first-year players taking snaps. If you think the Rookies are good enough to do some damage on both sides of the ball, then you should be comfortable betting on the Vikings.

Final Raiders-Vikings Prediction & Pick

One thing to keep in mind about this game is the Vikings are not a good preseason team. The Vikings head coach does not play their starters, which has given them a losing streak in the preseason. In fact, the Vikings have lost all six of their preseason games under Kevin O'Connell. For that reason, I am going to take the Raiders to cover this spread. I expect the Vikings losing streak to continue.

Final Raiders-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Raiders -3 (-120)