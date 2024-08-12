Former HBCU Stars Jarveon Howard and Emanuel Wilson played a major role in the Green Bay Packers preseason win vs. the Washington Commanders. Wilson led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Howard was second on the team with 8 carries for 44 yards.

Wilson showcased an elite blend of power, agility, and vision during the game. “I felt like I kept my feet going,” Wilson said per a report by Packers.com Senior Writer Wes Hodkiewicz. “My blockers, they set everything up for me and I just executed on all plays when I got my opportunities.”

The Former Fort Valley State Wildcat standout led the NFL in rushing during last year's preseason. He recorded 38 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, he plans to utilize the remainder of this year's preseason to build on his 2023 regular season. Wilson rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries in seven games, while snagging four passes for 23 yards in 2023.

After striking gold in the HBCU jackpot in 2023, they returned to HBCU roots as they signed Alcorn State's Jarveon Howard. Howard's powerful fourth quarter carries helped the Packers secure their victory against the Browns. The former Alcorn State leading rusher showcased his ability to be a key part of the Packers running back rotation.

Both Wilson and Howard are some of the best HBCU talent in recent memory.

In two years at Fort Valley State, Wilson ran for 2,087 yards and 22 touchdowns in 16 games. He was also a lethal receiving threat out of the backfield, notching 31 receptions for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Before attending Fort Valley State, Wilson attended Johnson C. Smith, where he rushed 159 times for 1,040 yards in 13 touchdowns his sole season there.

At Alcon State, Howard constantly ran through the teeth of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) defenses. After transferring from Syracuse, Howard ran for 2,048 yards and 19 touchdowns in 22 games at Alcorn State.

The dynamic HBCU running back duo returns to action on Sunday, August 18th as the Green Bay Packers face the Denver Broncos. The Game wlll be played at 8 PM EST at Empower Field at Mile High.