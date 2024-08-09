ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Green Bay Packers will battle the Cleveland Browns in some preseason action on Saturday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. We're in Ohio, getting ready to share our NFL preseason odds series and make a Packers-Browns prediction and pick.

The Packers are hoping to make a longer run after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Significantly, there might be some changes, as Aaron Jones is gone and Josh Jacobs is the new running back. Jacobs has a groin injury and may not play in the preseason opener. Therefore, we might see what his potential backups can do.

Tackle Andre Dillard and Safety Xavier McKinney are the other top additions. Ultimately, both hope to make an impact this season for the Packers.

The Browns did not make many additions this past offseason. However, they signed Jerry Jeudy as a complimentary receiver, and he might get some reps in the preseason opener. Linebacker Jordan Hicks is also new in town, and defensive end Quinton Jefferson will be key additions to the team.

The Browns will likely use this preseason game to analyze potential catalysts for the team and some depth for the squad in case of injury. Consequently, you might see some names that will become more important later on.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Packers-Browns Odds

Green Bay Packers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Cleveland Browns: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How to Watch Packers vs. Browns Preseason

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Love hopes to get better this season. But we likely will see very little of him in this one. Therefore, there will be some strong competition for the backup role.

Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt are the top options to compete for the backup job. Substantially, each will get their chance to make a mark against the Browns in the preseason opener.

AJ Dillon has been part of the running back rotation for a few years. Therefore, expect him to get some reps and then sit out for others behind him on the depth chart. Marshawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson will get their chance to show what they can do.

With all the starting receiver spots set, this means we will likely see some players battle for depth spots and vital backup roles. Dontayvion Wicks, Samon Toure, Julian Hicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath all may get a chance to shine.

The defense was strong last season. Now, we will see what some of their depth pieces can do. Defensive ends Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, and Kingley Engabere will thrive with their opportunities. Likewise, cornerback Robert Rochell will be a pivotal player in this one as he attempts to show why he belongs on the roster. Evan Williams will be the top safety option in this game.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game and control the clock. Then, they need to prevent the Browns from gaining any traction.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns come into this season with heightened expectations. Deshaun Watson wants to stay healthy and lead the team back to the playoffs. But if he cannot, the team will need its backups to shine.

Jameis Winston signed with the Browns this past offseason and could be the most important player on the team. Ultimately, he will get some playing time in the preseason opener. Jerome Ford did an admirable job of filling in for Nick Chubb when he went down with two brutal lower-body injuries. Also, we likely will see some of Pierre Strong Jr. pounding the rock.

Amari Cooper likely will not get much time in this one. Thus, expect a lot of Cedric Tillman, Jaeleon Dardin, and Michael Woods II. Jordan Atkins will also get some reps for the tight end position.

The defense will need to build their depth. While Myles Garrett is one of the best players in the world, he needs some solid depth behind him. Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, and Marcus Haynes all have a chance to cement themselves as the top backup. Meanwhile, Maurice Hurst II and Siaki Ika have a chance to make some noise.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can chip the defense little by little and gain some traction. Then, they need to prevent the Packers from moving the ball efficiently.

Final Packers-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Packers and Browns both have great expectations for this season. However, they have to survive the preseason first and finalize their roster cuts. The backups on the Browns are more battle-tested than the Packers due to all the time they have had to play. Because of this, we will give the odds to the Browns to go out there and cover the spread on Saturday in front of their fans.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Packers-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns: -5.5 (-110)