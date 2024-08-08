ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for another action-packed UFC card as the promotion makes its way back to Las Vegas. This next bout takes place in the Featherweight (145) Division as Morocco’s Youssef Zalal will take on Holland’s Jarno Errens in an exciting scrap. Check out our UFC odds series for our Zalal-Errens prediction and pick.

Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) has gone 4-3-1 since debuting in the UFC back in 2020. Following a tough stretch of three consecutive losses and a majority draw, he’s won his last four consecutive fights and has managed to finish each one inside the distance. Now, he tries to break through into the rankings with yet another win here. Zalal stands 5’10” with a 72-inch reach.

Jarno Errens (14-5-1) comes into this fight with a 1-2 UFC record since 2022. After two losses against William Gomis and Seung Woo Choi, he notched his first UFC win over Steven Nguyen in a unanimous decision during his last bout. Now, he’ll look to build on that momentum as the heavy underdog here. Errens stands 5’11” with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 95 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 95 Odds: Youssef Zalal-Jarno Errens Odds:

Youssef Zalal: -400

Jarno Errens: +300

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Youssef Zalal Will Win

Youssef Zalal comes into this fight with a hot streak at the moment, winning his last four consecutive fights by finish. After taking a short break from the UFC and fighting over SCL and Sparta Combat League where he notched two KO wins and a triangle choke finish, he returned to the UFC in his last bout and got the huge win over Billy Quarantillo. It was a redefining win for Zalal and he looked to be in the best form of his career. His striking looked much more technical and he didn’t make as many mental mistakes. It’s clear the hiatus away from the UFC helped his game and it’s reflected in the betting lines for this fight.

Youssef Zalal is the much better athlete between these two fighters and should have the advantage with his active striking. While his opponent throws more strikes per minute, Zalal is much more accurate and lands the more meaningful shots. He should have a slight advantage with his submission grappling as well given his opponent isn’t one to initial the ground game. Look for Zalal to work fast in this fight as he wastes no time in searching for the finish.

Why Jarno Errens Will Win

Jarno Errens is a classically-trained kickboxer out of the Netherlands and trains with a long line of successful, champion kickboxers in his gym. After a rocky start in the UFC, he was able to put all of his striking skills together in his last bout against Steven Nguyen. In a battle between two strikers, Errens was aggressive and measure in his approach, landing big strikes and managing the distance throughout the entire fight. He’s very dangerous if he can find his flow and rhythm in the striking, so expect him to take the driver’s seat when these two meet in the pocket. We saw him control the third round with his striking in his last fight – don’t be surprised if he looks to do the same here after going up 2-0.

Jarno Errens will have to be very careful in not letting this fight take place on the mat for its majority. On the feet, he stands a chance to land the heavier blows and make Zalal think twice about standing and striking against his power. On the mat, however, Errens doesn’t feel as comfortable and could show some holes in his game if this turns into a grappling match. Look for Errens to land his power shots early as he tries to crack the previously compromised chin of Youssef Zalal.

Final Youssef Zalal-Jarno Errens Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight to open the Prelims of UFC Vegas 95 as both men are willing strikers and fully capable of finishing this fight early. Jarno Errens will have the advantage with his striking power and if he’s able to land big shots early, we could see him take control of the striking distance and grind a three-round decision here.

However, Youssef Zalal is the big betting favorite and he’s got much more experience within the UFC against fighters like Errens. Following his short stint away from the promotion, he’s looked like a more determined competitor and we should see the best version of him ahead of this fight.

You have to like Youssef Zalal in this matchup simply for his advantage in the ground game. His last two fights have ended in submissions and beating Billy Quarantillo by submission n his last fight was no fluke. Look for him to be very aggressive in chasing the submissions throughout this fight as we bet him to get the early finish.

Final Youssef Zalal-Jarno Errens Prediction & Pick: Youssef Zalal (-400); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (+180)