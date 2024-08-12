HBCU Star receiver Shaquan Davis re-signed with his first NFL team, the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints announced Davis' signing in their list of transactions. The South Carolina State standout returns to the Saints after a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles waived Davis on Aug. 7.

The Saints' efforts to re-sign Davis are an indication of his strong showings during his time with the team. To make room for Davis, the Saints waived wide receiver Marquez Calloway, who they had re-signed the previous week.

Despite not making the Saints' 53-man roster last year, Davis proved himself a reliable target during the 2023 preseason where he caught seven catches for 101 yards. At 6'5, 215 pounds, Davis is a mismatch threat against NFL defensive backs with unique blend of size and athleticism.

Now, Davis looks to earn a permanent roster spot in New Orleans. The Saints initially waived Davis on Aug. 29, 2023, but he remained on their practice squad throughout the 2023 season. Davis also practiced alongside former HBCU and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) star offensive lineman Mark Evans II.

Shaquan Davis' big play ability will be key to making the Saints 53-man roster. Davis initially garnered national attention after a dominant Cricket Celebration Bowl performance vs. Jackson State, who were then coached by Deion Sanders. During the game, Davis set a Celebration Bowl record, scoring three receiving touchdowns. Davis won Offensive MVP of the game.

Davis followed up this performance with a stellar final year at South Carolina State, catching 23 passes for 546 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, Davis' resilience has granted him another shot to showcase his next-level talent.

He will begin participating in Saints training camp as the team prepares for their Week 2 NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on August. 18 at 8 p.m. EST at Levi's Stadium.