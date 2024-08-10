ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Rams in preseason action on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. We're in Southern California, sharing our NFL preseason odds series and making a Cowboys-Rams prediction and pick.

The Cowboys won the NFC East last season but ultimately fell to the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round. Now, they look to run it back and attempt to make it back to the playoffs. But they need to keep the sheet clean in the preseason.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks is their biggest addition and is familiar with Mike Zimmer's defense. Additionally, Ezekiel Elliot is back and the top running back on the depth chart. However, the Cowboys also lost some key players, such as cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and running back Tony Pollard, who will not return.

Outside linebacker Jared Verse was the biggest addition for the Rams and has demonstrated physicality and versatility up front that may help them. Especially, considering they lost Aaron Donald to retirement.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys-Rams Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -210

Los Angeles Rams: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +175

Over: 34.5 (-115)

Under: 34.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams Preseason

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys will use these games to analyze what they have and what kind of depth they have. Unsurprisingly, Dak Prescott will not play in the preseason. Instead, we will see Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

Rush is the established backup quarterback right now. But Lance will get a chance to showcase what he can do. Ultimately, this is incredibly important, especially considering Prescott may not be here next season. Running backs Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis likely will take the snaps for the Cowboys on offense. Likewise, wide receivers Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and Jalen Moreno-Cropper will also feature in this one. Keep an eye on right guard Josh Ball, who is the main backup to Zack Martin.

On defense, the Cowboys will shore up their backups and see what they have in the event of an unfortunate injury. Defensive end Tyrus Wheat is DeMarcus Lawrence's main backup and will be ready to play. Additionally, Marshawn Kneeland is Micah Parsons's main backup and will be very valuable in giving the Pro Bowler an occasional break this season.

Free safety Juanyeh Thomas is the main backup to Malik Hooker and will certainly get his chance to shine in this one. Additionally, Nashon Wright will need to be ready as he is the main backup to Trevon Diggs, who missed a majority of last season after tearing his ACL.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can move the chains and execute on offense. Then, their defensive players need to get good reps and make stops.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams are dealing with some issues. Per usual, Sean McVay will not play any of his main starters in the preseason so don't expect to see Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp. Instead, you will see the backups. They will get some chances.

The offensive line is in shambles. Therefore, this game will be a good test of their depth. Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games due to PEDs and will also not play in the preseason. Thus, Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn will get all the reps in this one. Running backs Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, and Boston Scott will get all the reps for the backfield. Likewise, wide receivers Jordan Whittington and Tyler Johnson will be the players to watch.

On defense, defensive end Braden Fiske will be one to watch. The Rams are searching for anyone who is ready to step up now that Donald is gone. Also, defensive tackle Larrell Murchison will get his chance to shine. Linebackers Nick Hampton, Troy Reeder, and Jacob Hummel will be the guys to watch on the interior. Then, cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Russ Yeast will look to earn themselves a roster spot.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they need to slow the Cowboys down.

Final Cowboys-Rams Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys have more talent in the quality of their backups. Plus, the Rams are hurting a little more than the Cowboys right now. Because of that, it is difficult to trust the Rams in this one. Plus, Rush has so much experience in running this offense, and Lance has so much potential that the Cowboys may break this one open early. Go with the Cowboys to cover the spread in this preseason opener.

Final Cowboys-Rams Prediction & Pick: Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-105)