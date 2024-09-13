Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has not pitched all season after tearing a ligament in his elbow last August with the Los Angeles Angels and undergoing surgery last September. While the Dodgers had initially shut down any plans for Ohtani to potentially pitch during the 2024 season so he could focus on his hitting, that could be changing.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided some hope that Ohtani, who threw off of a mound about three weeks ago for the first time since having surgery, could potentially pitch in the postseason in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Friday.

“I think you should always leave some margin, a crack in the door for any possibility,” Roberts said. “If things line up and there's a need in the game, his body and everything is telling us that it makes sense in that situation, great, and it would be storybook.”

Roberts then began to temper expectations.

“But I think to kind of count on that, bet on it is not a fair kind of way to go about it,” Roberts continued. “Shohei is on board, continuing his rehab process and I wouldn't put it past him to have his eye on it.”

In what has been arguably the best offensive season of Ohtani's career as he attempts to become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season, being able to potentially come back from such a devastating injury earlier than expected and contribute in the postseason would be unprecedented.

What would a potential return to the mound look like for Shohei Ohtani?

While it is still unlikely that Ohtani could pitch during the postseason, it would provide a significant boost to a Dodgers pitching staff that has been decimated with injuries all season. However, the likeliest scenario if Ohtani is in fact able to pitch would be for him to come out of the bullpen.

Ohtani has never come out of the bullpen during his Major League career, but arguably the biggest moment of his career came during the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he came out to get the final three outs of the Final against the United States. There, led off the inning with a walk to New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, got now-Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts to ground into a double play, and famously struck then-Angels teammate Mike Trout out to clinch the title for Japan.

When healthy, Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in baseball. In 2022, his only full season on the mound in the Major Leagues, he went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts and finished fourth in Cy Young voting. Adding a pitcher like that to what is already one of the best bullpens in the league would make the Dodgers even more dangerous in the postseason.