The foreseeable future of Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels has been flipped upside down. The two-way superstar suffering a tear in the UCL of his pitching arm will keep him off the mound for the remainder of the season.

When addressing Ohtani's injury, Angels general manager Perry Minasian doesn’t believe that this injury was caused over time, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Although Ohtani had some small issues here and there, nothing he told the organization suggested he would suffer an injury of this magnitude.

“He never complained about anything,” Minasian said, via ESPN. “He had cramps, he was dehydrated, but today is the day. He came out of the game and said, ‘Hey, I've got pain in the elbow area.' It's the first day we've heard of any type of pain.”

Ohtani could remain in the Angels lineup as a hitter, which he did in the second game of LA's doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, tallying his 22nd double of the season in the process. Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper played a huge chunk of last season, including the playoffs, with a tear in his UCL, though the severity of Ohtani's injury will likely differ, making his plans for the rest of the season unconfirmed at this point.

“As far as plans and details, I don't have those yet,” Minasian said, via ESPN. “I've been in contact with his representation. Obviously he hit the second game. He's played with this, in '18, but with that being said we'll take it day by day and see where it goes. Obviously disappointing news. I feel terrible for him. But it is what it is. If anybody can bounce back, it's him.”

Ohtani staying in the lineup as a hitter would be huge for the Angels. But having him continue that wear and tear on his elbow with plans to allow him to pitch again may be very difficult. It's perhaps why he may not adopt the plan Harper used to power the Phillies' lineup on their way to the World Series.

Without the best pitcher in their rotation and Mike Trout heading back to the IL, the Angels' playoff hopes are in a nosedive. And because of that, the likelihood of them keeping Shohei Ohtani became a whole lot murkier.