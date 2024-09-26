Shohei Ohtani has shattered record after record and is now donning the Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. For six years, he poured everything into his time with the Angels, pushing the boundaries of what was thought possible.

Given the opportunity to excel as both a hitter and a pitcher, he immediately made an impact in his stateside debut, hitting 51% above the league average while posting a 3.31 ERA as a 23-year-old phenomenon, until injuries sidelined his pitching arm

Ohtani's Rookie of the Year season concluded with Tommy John surgery, and his Angels finished with an 80-82 record. He made a remarkable return, improving his game even further, while the struggling franchise he represented failed to progress.

Shohei Ohtani's disappointing time with the Los Angeles Angels

By 2021, Ohtani had once again captivated fans as a two-way marvel. He earned his first MVP award, followed by a second-place finish in MVP voting and a fourth-place spot in Cy Young voting in 2022.

He capped off last season with another MVP trophy, though it came alongside another significant elbow procedure. After his stunning rookie year, the Angels never managed to win 80 games again, consistently finishing no higher than third in their division and failing to provide the most talented player in baseball with the support needed to reach the sport's pinnacle.

In a recent video from Foul Territory, Shohei Ohtani revealed that he initially struggled with runners in scoring position (RISP) early this season. He admitted that his time with the Angels led him to believe it was his team's only opportunity to score, causing him to overexert himself.

The Angels never provided Ohtani with an opportunity to chase a wild card spot, let alone a World Series championship. Throughout his six years in Anaheim, the club failed to win more than 80 games. The 2023 season highlighted this struggle, ending with a disappointing 17-39 record after July. Unable to pitch because of a right elbow injury, Ohtani cleaned out his locker in mid-September, departed from the team, and had surgery. Free agency loomed ahead.

The Angels appeared to be contenders in the race for Ohtani this offseason, but they failed to match the 10-year, $700 million contract that the Dodgers and other teams were ready to offer.

Earlier in September, Ohtani made his return to Angel Stadium, stepping into the batter’s box for the first time as a visiting player exactly one year after his final game with the Angels.

In a better place with the Dodgers

He expressed excitement about playing at Angel Stadium and in front of Angels fans but refrained from commenting on the organization itself. Instead of dwelling on the Angels' actions, he stated he was “grateful for the teams that evaluated me highly.” Did this imply that he felt the Angels did not hold him in the same esteem?

It's crucial to note that when Ohtani proposed that the Dodgers and other teams pay him just $2 million per year while deferring the rest of his $70 million salary, his intention was to allow them to use the saved funds to sign additional talented players.

The Dodgers made significant moves, trading for Tyler Glasnow and extending his contract, signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and adding Teoscar Hernández. While they may not have invested their savings in the most prudent ways, they fulfilled Ohtani's request by actively trying to enhance their roster.

The Dodgers 10-inning, 6-2 win against the Angels marked the first significant September game Ohtani ever participated in at Angel Stadium.

After their 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, Ohtani and the Dodgers are just one win away from clinching the NL West title.