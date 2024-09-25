The Los Angeles Dodgers are on their way to the playoffs, and it's thanks in large part to the superhuman efforts of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, the owner of the biggest contract in professional sports, has been well worth his weight in gold, as he has tallied the first-ever 50-50 season in MLB history. And on Tuesday night, Ohtani's torrid run from the plate continues, as he led off the bottom of the first inning for the Dodgers with a sharp ground-rule double.

Ohtani has now tallied 14 hits over his past 19 at-bats, and at this point, one would have to doubt whether or not he's actually a human being. The 30-year-old Japanese international continues to play his best baseball, and in so doing, he continues to set records as well. By hitting another double, Ohtani now has 95 extra-base hits on the season — giving him the record for most XBH in a single season in Dodgers history, as per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Ohtani managed to surpass the record Babe Herman set (94) all the way back in 1930 — almost a century ago. This is simply yet another feather in the cap of the Dodgers star, as he is well on his way to yet another MVP award. Earlier this season, Ohtani set the record for most home runs in a single season in Dodgers history, surpassing the record held by Shawn Green.

At this point, any other achievement from Ohtani will be the cherry on top. He has been everything the Dodgers have asked for in a major signing and more, and now that they're on their way to the postseason, likely as the NL West champion, the 30-year-old Japanese star can prove that he too can deliver in the grandest stage in professional baseball.

Shohei Ohtani is already an all-time Dodgers great

As if there were any doubts about this one, Shohei Ohtani is already one of the greatest players in Dodgers history. He entered their Tuesday night contest against the San Diego Padres with an elite slash line of .301/.383/.640, with 53 home runs, 123 runs batted in, 128 runs scored, and 55 stolen bases. In fact, Ohtani has not been caught stealing a base since July 22 — owing to the maximum efficiency with which he spends every second on the field with.

The crazy part about Ohtani's contributions is that this is only one side of the ball where he's an MVP-caliber player. The Dodgers, health permitting, are going to get an elite starting pitcher when Ohtani returns to the mound next season. But even if he doesn't return to the mound, Ohtani has proven that he is worth the huge contract he signed regardless.

The key for Ohtani and the Dodgers moving forward is focusing on exorcising their playoff demons. The past few postseasons haven't exactly been kind on the Dodgers. They may be the most dominant team in the NL West in the regular season, but it's been NL West teams that have gotten the best of them in the past two NLDS.

In 2022, it was the Padres that stymied the World Series hopes of the 111-win Dodgers team. And then in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks came alive, holding down the Dodgers' big hitters en route to a shocking sweep.

Perhaps Ohtani will prove to be the missing piece for the Dodgers in their quest to win another World Series.