The Los Angeles Dodgers made a decisive move at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty looks to provide notable support to the Dodgers defense. However, he has dealt with a back injury that fans and analysts brought concern to. Nevertheless, Flaherty reassured those worried about his ailment that he was in a good place.

“All I know is I've felt great. I've felt great. Since we got back from the break or even right before that, I felt great. Just been ready to pitch and pretty anxious, just want to get out there again,” Flaherty said when asked his injury, via Matthew Moreno.

Despite his early July woes, Jack Flaherty is starting to feel better. In 18 appearances with the Tigers in 2024, Flaherty has thrown 133 strikeouts, which ranks him 15th in the league. In addition, he has amassed a 7-5 record and held a 2.95 ERA with a 0.96.

Detroit has not had the season they hoped for, as they sit at 52-57 just over halfway into the season. As a result, they felt like moving on from a contributor like Flaherty was the best move for their team. The talented pitcher will shift his efforts to helping the Dodgers retain their hold on the National League West.

Dodgers pushing forward after MLB trade deadline

Los Angeles holds a 63-46 record, ranking them first in the NL West. They are four wins ahead of the San Diego Padres, who are red hot. The Padres have gone 9-1 in their last 1 games. LA must keep its foot on the gas to retain its hold on the division.

Once recovered from the injury, Jack Flaherty should bolster the Dodgers. Los Angeles was not the only team that made a run for his serviceable pitching. The New York Yankees attempted to nab Flaherty, but things did end up working out. Fans and analysts speculated that Flaherty's injury was the reason the Yankees could not get a trade done, but GM Brian Cashman set the record straight on what really happened:

“The Yankees were heavily engaged with the Tigers and ‘would have been happy' to add Jack Flaherty, Brian Cashman said. ‘We failed because we couldn’t match up on value,'” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the concerns, the Dodgers traded for Flaherty for a reason. They believe he will be able to conjure how the club keeps pushing forward. It will be interesting to see how the 28-year-old pitcher and LA perform during the rest of the season's second half.