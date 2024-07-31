On Wednesday, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed why the team did not acquire Jack Flaherty. Flaherty was ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers despite previously being linked to New York. So what went wrong in the Yankees' Flaherty pursuit?

“The Yankees were heavily engaged with the Tigers and ‘would have been happy' to add Jack Flaherty, Brian Cashman said. ‘We failed because we couldn’t match up on value,'” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic published an article on Tuesday night, following the MLB trade deadline, stating that sources revealed the Yankees opted against pursuing Flaherty due to injury concerns. The Detroit Tigers, Yankees and Dodgers have not specifically addressed the injury concern rumors.

Cashman's comments work to publicly shut down the report. The Yankees GM made it clear that New York “would have been happy” to acquire the starting pitcher. Instead of injury concerns, Cashman blamed the Yankees' inability to acquire Flaherty on the fact that they were unable to “match up on value” with the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty traded to Dodgers instead of Yankees

Los Angeles added another starting pitcher in Flaherty at the deadline. New York's pitching rotation has impressed for the most part in 2024, but they could have used another hurler like Flaherty.

The Yankees were able to acquire players such as Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Mark Leiter Jr. to improve the offense and bullpen. New York's starting rotation will be especially intriguing to follow throughout the remainder of the '24 campaign. Its performance could ultimately determine if the Yankees win the American League East.

With Flaherty headed to LA, New York will move on and focus on winning the division. Nevertheless, missing out on Flaherty was far from ideal for a ball club with World Series aspirations.