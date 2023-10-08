Well, that's not a good way to start a playoff run. The bruised and battered Los Angeles Dodgers came into Game 1 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks with tempered expectations. Despite being the top seed, LA is battling multiple injuries to their main players, including Game 1 starter Clayton Kershaw.

What happened next, though, was completely unfathomable. Kershaw, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, gave up five runs in the first inning alone. The Dodgers star was pulled before the end of the first inning: a new low in a career full of postseason struggles. After the 11-2 loss, Kershaw had this reaction, per ESPN.

“”Disappointing,” Kershaw said after an 11-2 loss. “Embarrassing. You just feel like you let everybody down. The guys, a whole organization, that looked to you to pitch well in Game 1. It's just embarrassing, really. So I just feel like I let everybody down. It's a tough way to start the postseason. Obviously, we (Dodgers) still have a chance at this thing, but that wasn't the way it should've started for me.””

Kershaw actually pitched well in the months leading up to the playoffs. Despite an injured shoulder, the Dodgers ace posted some solid numbers in the leadup to the Diamondbacks game. Unfortunately, Kershaw's playoff woes reared their ugly head again, this time to the tune of five runs in five hits to start the game.

As Kershaw alluded to at the end of his quote, the Dodgers aren't completely knocked out yet. They have one more game at home before travelling to Arizona. At this point, this is just damage control for Los Angeles. The team NEEDS to win their next game against the Diamondbacks, or else they risk playing two straight elimination playoff games on the road.