The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS of the MLB Playoffs. The Dodgers went through many preparations including roster changes and strategies to face their six-seeded foe. Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is going through a time tough, as he starts the game with a historically low performance.

Kershaw is the first starting pitcher in MLB Postseason history to allow 5 hits and 5 runs before recording an out, per ESPN Stats & Info.

This is not the story the Dodgers expected to be a part of. As the second seed in the National League, Los Angeles aimed to dominate until they at least got to the NLCS. Clearly, that is not the case. The Diamondbacks have a dominating 10-to-nothing lead on the Dodgers in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Clayton Kershaw is contributing to the exposure of the Dodger's defense, allowing the Diamondbacks to do whatever they want at the plate. If LA could get more offensive opportunities, then their fate might be different. It does not look like that will be the case though.

Mookie Betts, Enrique Hernandez, and Chris Taylor have yet to show their might. In addition, Manager Dave Roberts made a last-minute roster change to include Kolten Wong in the lineup as opposed to Amed Rosario. The strategy is not paying off though.

While this defensive and offensive drought stings for the Dodgers, it will not be too late for them to turn things around. They have the home-field advantage and depth that will prove its worth in the next game of their MLB Playoffs series.