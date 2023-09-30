Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas is setting an example for the younger players on his team. The veteran has taken some of those young players like Bobby Miller and James Outman on his team shoe shopping.

Rojas spoke on the importance of being there for the rookies and young teammates saying, “Being a veteran, I always like to care of the young players so they can have some kind of reference when they first played in the big leagues and someone took care of them. Hopefully, when they become veterans and leaders of the teams, they take care of the rookies as well,” via the Los Angeles Dodgers official Twitter page.

Taking the rookies shoe shopping? Miggy on the importance of being a veteran and taking care of the rookies. pic.twitter.com/MhAjQE8M74 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 30, 2023

The move exemplifies the kind of teammate and player Rojas is. The transition to the pro leagues can be tough on some players as they change cities and face a lot more pressure than ever before. The shopping trip is one that will build both camaraderie and respect in the locker room while helping the young stars settle in.

The nine-year veteran originally played for the Dodgers in 2014 before he was traded to the Miami Marlins for seven years. He was traded back to the Dodgers in January. Rojas has 91 hits, 49 runs, and five home runs on the season

Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers are currently getting set for their latest playoff run. The Dodgers won the NL West with a 99-61 record and begin their first playoff series on October 7th. Rojas is dealing with a hand contusion, but the Dodgers are hoping he won't have to miss time in the playoffs.