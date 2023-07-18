A shoulder issue has put Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the shelf, but it appears that he is making some progress toward full recovery. In a report by Jim Plunkett of the Orange County Register, it was said that the Dodgers pitcher will be having a bullpen session Tuesday, which can be considered good news for Kershaw and the team.

“#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw will throw a bullpen session Tuesday. Still says he has felt no pain in his shoulder since getting cortisone injection in Colorado. If that pain-free condition continues, there will be a conversation about the path forward.”

Kershaw last saw action on the mound on June 27 at Coors Field during a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. In that game, the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just a hit and a walk while only striking out two Colorado batters.

There were initial rumors following Kershaw's start against the Rockies that there was something wrong with his left shoulder, but fears were allayed when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the southpaw would be able to make his next scheduled start versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. That, of course, did not happen, as the Dodgers put Kershaw on the 15-day injured list just before the 2023 MLB All-Star break because of left shoulder soreness.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Clayton Kershaw has a 10-4 record and a 2.55 ERA across 16 starts.

Kershaw is playing on a one-year deal he signed with the Dodgers last December worth $20 million.