Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for their 2023 postseason run. Kershaw will be on the mound when the Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1 of their NLDS series on Saturday.

The start will mark the fourth consecutive Saturday that Kershaw has taken the mound for Los Angeles, and the 35-year-old recently joked about how this schedule has prohibited him from partaking in another favorite pastime of his.

“It really messes up my college football watching,” said Kershaw, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Dodgers fans will certainly hope that Kershaw's mind is on the Diamondbacks and not what's unfolding on the college football gridiron when Los Angeles takes the field on Saturday. Los Angeles is looking to rebound after what was a shockingly short postseason run in 2023, in which the heavily favored Dodgers bowed out in just four games to the underdog San Diego Padres in the NLDS, the same round that will be commencing on Saturday.

While the Dodgers didn't quite reach the regular season heights in 2023 that they did a year ago, the team knows that none of that matters when the postseason begins, as Los Angeles will be looking to add its second championship in the modern era, following 2020's run to a World Series Trophy that occurred during the COVID-shortened season.

First pitch for the Dodgers and Diamondbacks is scheduled for 9:20 PM ET on Saturday from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Kershaw will be pitching for the Dodgers, while Merrill Kelly will be on the mound for Arizona.